Harry Potter TV Series Gets Its Harry, Hermione and Ron, Details Inside

The Harry Potter TV series has got its three leads. The show, which is soon to hit HBO, will be based on the popular books by J.K. Rowling and the movie series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

The showrunner and the director of the upcoming Harry Potter show have revealed that they have cast the newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton to play the characters of Harry, Hermione, and Ron for the potential 10 seasons.

Advertisement

The makers of the show released a statement to announce the casting of the actors who are “unique” and “wonderful to behold.” Nearly 32,000 kids auditioned for the roles portrayed by Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint before in the film franchise.

They have set a benchmark and gained love from the fans over generations. It would have been difficult for the casting directors to chose from the lot, who would do justice to the roles.

Statement released by makers of Harry Potter series

The creator of the upcoming Harry Potter series, Francesca Gardiner and the director of the first season released a statement that read, “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. “

They further mentioned, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Advertisement

The process of casting the leads had been going on for many months together, where the candidates were asked to submit two of their acting videos. Moreover, they were also asked to talk about “a family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to.”

When Will the Harry Potter TV Show Air on HBO?

As for the filming process, the cameras are expected to start rolling in summer this year, when the kids will shoot their scenes. While the actors are quite new to acting, they have played small roles in the projects previously. McLaughlin will be portraying one of the characters in the BBC’s upcoming live-action show, Gifted.

Stanton previously stepped into the character of Matilda in a West End production play, Matilda The Musical.

Harry Potter season 1 is expected to premiere in 2026 on HBO.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Series Will Not Reflect J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Views, Says HBO