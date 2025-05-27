Harry Potter Star Miriam Margolyes Says She Has ‘Only Five or Six More Years’ to Live

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes shared a health update after a major heart surgery. The actress played the role of Professor Sprout in the popular movie adaptations based on J.K. Rowlin's books.

In conversation with The Times, the veteran star admitted to having only few more years to live, but she stills yearns to work in the movies and shows that would not put her in a wheelchair.

Margolyes is suffering from multiple health issues including pinal stenosis, arthritis, and rheumatism. The actress also got her arotic valve replaced last year, with a minor medical intervention. Despite the surgery, the British native revealed that she is facing mobility issues and pain in the body.

Miriam Margolyes details her health issues

While sitting down or an interview with the media portal, Margolyes shared that she felt joy performing and connecting with the audience. She explained, "When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing. It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough."

The End of Days star further added, "I've got a cow's heart now.” Elaborating on the statements, the actress said, "Well, not the whole heart. I've had an aortic valve replaced by a cow's aortic valve. I don't know how common it is. I'd never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive."

Miriam Margolyes reveals to be disabled

According to the reports of The Mirror, the actress claimed to be using various tools that help her to move. Margolyes shared that she can’t walk too well, and uses two sticks, walkers and a mobility scooter.

She also added, "I'm often in pain... bodily conditions make life difficult, so it's unlikely I will do it again. But I love connecting with an audience, and I love sharing my knowledge and love of Dickens."

Miriam Margolyes first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as her popular character, Professor Sprout. The movie released in 2002.

