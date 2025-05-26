Miley Cyrus Recalls Getting 'Brutal Infection' By Rolling Around on Hollywood Walk of Fame During Something Beautiful Shoot

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she developed a 'brutal infection' after filming on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the singer shared that she got sick shortly after shooting a scene where she rolled around on the famous sidewalk.

“I filmed this video in October, and by November, on Thanksgiving, I was put in ICU for a moment,” Miley told Kimmel. The Flowers singer shared that she was taken to the intensive care unit because the hospital was full during the holiday.

Here's What Happened to Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus recalled how the infection started around her knee, saying, “My leg began to disintegrate…around the kneecap area.” A doctor later asked her if she had any idea what could have caused the infection, and that’s when she remembered filming on the ground.

She said she had to explain the situation to the surgeon and was surprised when he reacted by saying, “yuck.” Miley added that even though surgeons are used to opening up cadavers and seeing the insides of humans, including during brain operations, he still found her injury disgusting.

The upcoming film, Something Beautiful, is described as a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy and a one-of-a-kind pop opera. It will be released in theaters on June 12, shortly after her 9th studio album of the same name dropped on May 30.

The project combines Miley’s music with creative visuals. But the artist admitted she had to make some "sacrifices" along the way, especially when it came to budgeting the film.

Despite having what she described as a pretty good budget, Miley admitted that she spent most of it on costumes. She told Kimmel that all her money went into her clothes. When asked about renting a location for filming, she shared that she chose to film in the middle of the night instead.

Miley asked Kimmel if he had ever been to the Walk of Fame at that time, adding that she felt like it could have been her last day. Although she later felt uneasy about sharing the story, Kimmel reassured her by saying that she showed true dedication and nearly gave her life for the project.

