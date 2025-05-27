Jennifer Aniston 'Always Lived in Fear of Stalkers Capable of Violating Her Life': Report

Jennifer Aniston is reeling from shock following the stalker incident that took place earlier this month. The sources close to the Friends actress revealed that she is facing her worst fear, as the movie star was present in her mansion when an intruder tried to crash in.

According to the media reports, the stalker was held at gunpoint by the security guard and is currently facing non-bailable charges of vandalism after he crashed his car into the front gate of the actress' residence.

The officials who caught the stalker also revealed that various creepy social media posts surfaced under his name. One of the posts also claimed Jennifer Aniston to be the maniac's bride.

Amongst the many write-ups uploaded on the internet, one read, "Christ Jimmy Wayne Carwyle and Emanuel Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, HIS LOVE AND INNERMOST BEING WAS US, TWO BEING ONE LIFE, ONE BEING, ONE FLESH, THROUGHOUT LIFE FIXING TO FINALLY GET TO SEE YOU."

The LAPD, however, confirmed that though the Murder Mystery actress was present in her home, she did not come in contact with the stalker.

Jennifer Aniston's Fear

Following the horrifying incident, the actress is scared, as she has always been worried about the fans blurring the lines between her characters and her real life.

An insider, in conversation with RadarOnline.com, shared, "Jennifer has lived in fear of this moment, when some misguided fan blurs the line between her and her characters so much that they become capable of violating her life."

They further added, "Stalkers are not something to be taken lightly. It's a shadow that looms over the otherwise glamorous lives of so many stars. You can take precautions, but at the end of the day, you just don't know what will happen."

Meanwhile, the stalker incident made headlines just months after the hoax took place at Jennifer Aniston's L.A. mansion. The police officials arrived at the actress's residence after she received a concerning call from an unnamed man.

