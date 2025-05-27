Top 10 Hollywood Biopics on Netflix: From Blonde to Oppenheimer

Biopics, or biographical dramas, are often the best options for getting a little motivation. They offer a glimpse into the lives of real people by portraying their struggles, victories, and larger-than-life personalities. Whether the biopics depict the lives of famous men and women as they navigate their personal struggles or those of lesser-known individuals quietly leading extraordinary lives, biopics teach us that resilience and hard work can help anyone defy the ordinary and achieve greatness. They serve as a reminder that most interesting stories often come from real-life experiences. And what's more exciting than learning about public figures who shaped history?

On Netflix, there are dozens of biopics worth watching. If you are looking to add some to your binge-watch list, check out our list below!

Shirley

Director: John Ridley

Release Year: 2024

Starring: Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, André Holland, and Terrence Howard

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Shirley depicts the life and struggles of the first-ever Black congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm (Regina King), who competed against Richard Nixon in the 1972 presidential run. She was the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress. The film shows how she fought against misogyny and racism to become one of the most significant figures in American politics. The film also explores her relationship with her sister and Alabama segregationist Governor George Wallace.

Maestro

Director: Bradley Cooper

Release Year: 2023

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Vincenzo Amato, Michael Urie, Miriam Shor, and Sarah Silverman

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Maestro tells the story of famed American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and his complicated relationship with his wife and actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). The film also dives into the composer's inner battles with sexuality and how he comes to terms with his identity. Cooper's performance in the biopic garnered him widespread acclaim, and many praised him for his acting prowess. The film earned several Academy Award nominations in 2024, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Screenplay.

Blonde

Director: Andrew Dominik

Release Year: 2022

Starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Blonde is based on the 2000 eponymous biographical novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Dominik's film is a fictionalized interpretation of American actress Marilyn Monroe's life and career. The film delves into the actress' struggles with mental health that come with fame. Armas was highly praised for her portrayal of Monroe; however, the film's screenplay polarized critics due to its deviations from the real-life story of Monroe. Armas received a Golden Globe nomination and an Academy Award nomination for her performance.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor

Release Year: 2019

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Maxwell Simba, Felix Lemburo, Aïssa Maïga, Lily Banda, Robert Agengo, and Joseph Marcell

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind tells the story of a young William (Maxwell Simba) as he tries to bring water to his village of Kasungu, Malawi, by building a windmill. The biopic is based on the memoir by Malawian inventor/author William Kamkwamba. William's complicated relationship with his father (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is explored in the film. With strong performances and a compelling story, this biopic is a must-watch.

Moneyball

Director: Bennett Miller

Release Year: 2011

Starring: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, and Chris Pratt

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Moneyball is about the Oakland Athletics baseball team and their general manager, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), as he tries to assemble a competitive squad with half as much money as his rivals. Based on the 2003 book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game, the biopic shows how Beane and his deputy Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) scout for undervalued talent by taking a sophisticated sabermetric approach. The move triggered skepticism and resentment within the baseball community. The biopic also touches upon Beane's relationship with his ex-wife Sharon and estranged daughter Casey.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Director: Bryan Singer

Release Year: 2018

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Bohemian Rhapsody revolves around British singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury and his rock band, Queen, and how they achieved superstardom. The film shows Mercury's struggles with his ego, sexuality, and a fatal illness that hindered his skyrocketing success. The biopic was a box-office hit, and it received multiple awards and nominations. At the 91st Academy Awards, Malek won the Best Actor award while the film also scored wins for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Erin Brockovich

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Release Year: 2000

Starring: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart, Marg Helgenberger, Tracey Walter, Peter Coyote, Cherry Jones, Conchata Ferrell, Adilah Barnes, Scarlett Pomers, and Michael Harney

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Erin Brockovich is a dramatization of the true story of Erin Brockovich, an American paralegal, consumer advocate, and environmental activist who played a pivotal role in filing a case against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) for its involvement in groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California, in 1993. The biopic emerged as a critical and commercial success. It bagged five nominations at the 73rd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor (Albert Finney).

Frida

Director: Julie Taymor

Release Year: 2002

Starring: Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush, Mía Maestro, Ashley Judd, Antonio Banderas, Edward Norton, Diego Luna, Margarita Sanz, Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Roger Rees, Valeria Golino, Omar Rodriguez, Felipe Fulop, Saffron Burrows, and Karine Plantadit-Bageot

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

The biopic tells the bold and controversial life of artist Frida Kahlo. It is set in Mexico City and traces her lifelong, troubled relationship with her mentor, along with her illicit affairs with Trotsky and various women. Her forward-thinking artistic, political, and sexual attitudes are explored in the biopic, which portrays the hard-drinking, passionate woman of the early 1900s. Hayek earned an Oscar nomination for the biopic.

Oppenheimer

Director: Christopher Nolan

Release Year: 2023

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Oppenheimer traces the journey of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned American theoretical physicist instrumental in the development of the first nuclear weapons during World War II. Inspired by the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, it dramatizes key phases of Oppenheimer’s life — from his academic pursuits and leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory to the intense scrutiny he faced during his 1954 security hearing.

The Theory of Everything

Director: James Marsh

Release Year: 2014

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Charlie Cox, Emily Watson, Simon McBurney, Christian McKay, Harry Lloyd, and David Thewlis

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

The Theory of Everything tells the story of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking. Adapted from the 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen by Jane Hawking, the biopic deals with Hawking's relationship with his ex-wife and his diagnosis of motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The film also shows his success in the field of physics. It received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Eddie Redmayne, Best Actress for Jones, and Best Adapted Screenplay, among others.

These 10 biopics will help you step into the lives of real people who have left a mark on history. They not only entertain but also educate and inspire.

