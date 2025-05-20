Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning: Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd Reviews Tom Cruise starrer After Attending Premiere

The last entry of Mission: Impossible had surely struck everyone with amusement. While it happened to be a farewell for Tom Cruise, who is bidding goodbye to the spy franchise with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, The Weeknd took the opportunity to watch the film and also review it.

As seen in the social media post by the singer himself, he is giving out a big and tight hug to the highly acclaimed action star, Tom Cruise. The moment captured on the video seems to be from a premiere of the movie.

While the same post was shared by the official X handle of the movie, the footage read, “Can’t feel my face with this crossover.”

On the other hand, in the Instagram post shared by the Blinding Lights singer, he was seen posing with the actor from Edge of Tomorrow on the red carpet. While Tom Cruise was seen wearing all black and having a big smile on his face, The Weeknd, who is also known as Abel Tesfaye, was seen sharing the same emotion.

The Weeknd was seen holding black shades in his hand while wearing a black leather jacket and black pants.

Captioning the social media upload, the Save Your Tears artist wrote, "Had to pull up for the greatest to ever do it @tomcruise FINAL RECKONING! DON'T MISS IT. just saw it on the biggest screen in the east coast."

Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning is the last entry in the ever-loved and nostalgic spy franchise. The movie is also a sequel to the 2023 film, Mission: Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part One.

However, this won't be the last time you will get to see Tom Cruise in action, as the star is planning big things ahead for the future, with Top Gun and Days of Thunder sequels.

