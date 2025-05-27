AMAs 2025: Heidi Klum Tries to Playfully Pull Benson Boone’s Pants on Red Carpet but Trips on Her Own Dress

Heidi Klum bumped into Benson Boone on the American Music Awards red carpet and playfully tried to pull down his pants in front of the cameras. As the model carried out a banter with the musician, she left the fans confused and went on to call the trick cringe.

While Boone, too, laughed at the little camaraderie the duo had in front of the paparazzi, waiting to click the celebrities.

Advertisement

Klum, however, suffered her own wardrobe mishap, as she tripped on the train of her dress right after turning away from the singer. A man besides helped the TV personality up and moved the trail aside.

According to the media reports, the runway model’s act of trying to pull down Boone’s pants was her taking a jibe at the musician’s performance at the ceremony.

Fans React

Klum's frolicsome antics were not taken very well by the fans and the viewers of the AMAs. One of the users, on his social media account, wrote, "Heidi Klum tripping over her own dress while running away from Benson Boone—this is pop culture."

Another fan went on to ask, "But why did she try to pull off his pants?"

The audience also took aim at the award ceremony, claiming it to be one of the flops after it went on to snub some major artists. A fan penned, "AMAs were a FLOP. No a-list celebs, no tay wins, and it felt soooooo conservative and weird this year... never watching that s*** again lol."

Advertisement

Another netizen thought, "What in the world did I just watch? They didn't even announce some of the biggest awards! Hot mess."

The fans also went on to complain about the categories not being announced during the live show amid the ceremony, which was aired on CBS this year.

Benson Boone's AMAs Performance

As for Benson Boone's performance, the musician donned a black suit, singing and dancing. The musician also stepped down into the audience to shake a leg with Nikki Glaser and Klum, who ripped off his ensemble to reveal the light blue jumpsuit that the singer was wearing underneath.

ALSO READ: Heidi Klum Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Halloween Costume Reveal; See Here