Will The Handmaid’s Tale Return for Season 7? Decoding What Series Finale Means for Elisabeth Moss’ Future

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 marks the end of Hulu’s long-running dystopian drama. Fans who are still wondering about Season 7 can now get a clear answer. Here's everything we know about the future of the series, the spinoff, and what's next for Gilead.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 Episode 10 is the series finale. The final episode was released on Hulu on May 27, 2025, at 12 a.m. Eastern Time. This final episode will conclude June Osborne’s journey after years of survival and resistance in Gilead.

Will There Be The Handmaid’s Tale Season 7?

Hulu confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is the final season. There will not be a Season 7. The creators decided to end the show rather than risk a cancellation.

Creator Bruce Miller originally planned a five-season arc. Later, he expanded the story to six seasons. In an interview, co-showrunner Yahlin Chang said, “We were doing a little retreat before the beginning of the season five writers room…Bruce was like, ‘I think we have two more seasons.’” Season 6 wraps up major storylines, especially June’s arc, which evolved from a handmaid to a key resistance figure.

Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang, who led the show in later seasons, shared insights about the finale. Tuchman told ScreenRant, “Fans who followed June from the start will understand her journey.” He added, “Although the show had dark moments, it also showed strength and hope.” Tuchman believes the finale will leave fans with a sense of hope.

Chang shared that the writing team managed to close many plots, but left a key cliffhanger that will be resolved in the sequel series The Testaments.

While The Handmaid’s Tale ends with Season 6, the universe will continue in The Testaments. This spinoff is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel and is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Bruce Miller left his role on The Handmaid’s Tale in 2023 to focus on The Testaments, which began filming in April 2025. Ann Dowd will return as Aunt Lydia and new characters include Agnes (Chase Infiniti), Daisy (Lucy Halliday), and Becka (Mattea Conforti).

Hulu describes The Testaments as a coming-of-age story with a completely different feel and vibe. Elisabeth Moss, who played June, will serve as an executive producer. A 2026 premiere is expected.

