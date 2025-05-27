Hugh Jackman’s Girlfriend Sutton Foster Moves Into His NYC Penthouse, Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Struggles With Split: Report

Hugh Jackman's relationship with Broadway star Sutton Foster appears to be growing stronger. According to New Idea, Foster is 'slowly migrating' her belongings into Jackman's New York penthouse. The apartment, located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, was purchased by Jackman and his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2022 for USD 21.12 million.

A source told New Idea, "They're living together, they're inseparable… She's slowly migrating her things over to Hugh's place." The couple has not officially moved in together, but they are spending a lot of time in the same home, sources say.

Advertisement

Deborra-Lee Furness Reportedly Hurt by the New Relationship

The report claims that Deborra-Lee is 'shattered' to see another woman making the home she once shared with Hugh her own. "Deb is shattered knowing Sutton is making the penthouse her own, the place she poured her soul into," the source said.

"She wants him to be happy, but Hugh's completely green when it comes to dating. She's concerned he's leaping into living with someone else way too soon," the insider added. The split has reportedly been emotionally difficult for Furness, and sources say she wants to be treated fairly so she can move on.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first met while starring in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. At the time, both were in separate relationships. They were first romantically linked in October 2023 and confirmed their relationship in early January this year after a date night in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

A source told US Weekly that they've known each other for so long that it's easy to fall into the next stage of their relationship. Another insider said the couple is relieved and happy to go public after keeping things private in the beginning.

According to RadarOnline, a source close to Deborra-Lee Furness believes Hugh Jackman's relationship with Sutton Foster may not last long. The source claimed that Deborra-Lee sees the romance as part of a mid-life crisis and expects it to collapse within a year. She reportedly thinks the relationship is just a novelty that will fade over time.

Despite their separation, Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not yet filed for divorce. Dailymail previously reported that the couple's lack of a prenup is causing complications in finalizing the split.

ALSO READ: Demi Lovato Put ‘Years of Struggle Behind Her’ to Marry Jordan ‘Jutes’ Jutes, Says Source: Inside Their Private Wedding