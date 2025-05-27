Did Taylor Swift Make a Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale Finale? Showrunner’s Cryptic Reply Sparks Buzz

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are buzzing with one question: Did Taylor Swift make a surprise appearance in the final season? The speculation started after Episode 9 featured Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version). Swifties quickly spotted a character shown only from behind in the same scene and started guessing it could be the singer herself.

The way the character walked and the deliberate camera angle fueled the theory. Some viewers believe the use of Taylor’s re-recorded track and the mystery figure are not a coincidence.

When asked about the possibility of Taylor Swift appearing in the episode, showrunner Bruce Miller gave a carefully worded response. “I can’t say anything. I’m not allowed to say anything,” he told Variety.

The interviewer stated that this only adds fuel to the fire, to which Miller replied, “All right, I’m good at making things worse - that’s how I make all of my money.” While this doesn’t confirm anything, the lack of denial and the teasing tone have left fans convinced that there may be more to the story.

Aside from the Swift cameo speculation, Bruce Miller shared how The Handmaid’s Tale finale was always planned. “Well, if you go back and watch the pilot, at the beginning of the pilot, you can hear her click that tape recorder that she clicks at the end of the series to start recording ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in the audio - and we didn’t go back and put that in, that was there,” he said.

The final scene shows June (Elisabeth Moss) beginning to record her story in the Waterfords’ destroyed home, tying back to her first voiceover monologue as Offred.

Although The Handmaid’s Tale has ended, the world of Gilead will continue in Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 sequel. Bruce Miller is leading the new series and working closely with Elisabeth Moss, who will return as a producer. Miller confirmed that June’s story ends with The Handmaid’s Tale, but The Testaments will explore what happens after.

