Ben Affleck Was 'Frustrated With Bennifer 2.0 Nickname' Amid Finalizing Jennifer Lopez Divorce; Sources Reveal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been separated for almost a year now. The couple filed for divorce in August 2024 and finalized it in January 2025. In a conversation with US Weekly, sources close to the Justice League star revealed that after parting ways with the Marry Me actress, Affleck has been focusing on himself and his work.

The insider claimed that the actor is at peace and, being away from the “Bennifer 2.0” spotlight, he has shifted his attention to his kids and his journey of sobriety.

While speaking to the media outlet, the source revealed, “Ben doesn’t feel as exposed now, and he likes that.” Another source close to the Good Will Hunting star shared, “He’s focused on himself and work, and he seems very happy.”

Affleck and Lopez had quite a public breakup, with new headlines about the duo appearing almost daily. The AIR actor spoke about his divorce for the first time during an interview with GQ. The movie star claimed that there was “no scandal, no soap opera” behind his split from the actress-singer.

The actor explained, “It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

Meanwhile, an insider stated that the attention the couple received from the media and the public bothered Affleck.

Addressing the details further, the source added, “Ben never really liked the public aspect of their relationship.” They continued, saying that the Gone Girl star “was frustrated with the Bennifer 2.0 nickname and never really comfortable with it all.”

Despite the public breakup, the couple has remained on good terms.

