Blake Lively Reveals Her Mom Told Her She 'Couldn't Mess It Up' in Sweet Birthday Wish Amid Intensifying Justin Baldoni Feud

Blake Lively shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, on Thursday, June 5, through a series of Instagram Stories. The actress expressed her gratitude for the support and creative encouragement her mom gave her growing up, even during busy times.

“Grateful to my mama for always doing creative things with me,” Lively wrote over a photo of herself holding a bouquet. “Even when she was working nonstop and had zero time. She always told me I ‘couldn’t mess it up,’ when I very much could.” She added, “What a lifelong gift that creative empowerment and trust have been. Most of my passions come from, or thanks to, her.”

The It Ends with Us star also posted a close-up image of her flower arrangement featuring pink, magenta, and white blooms. “My flower babies, from seeds to cutting, to arrangement,” she captioned, before playfully adding, “@me for your next graduation funeral or wedding.”

This public tribute comes just weeks after Lively honored her mother during her speech at the TIME 100 Gala, where she was recognized as one of the most influential people of the year. Speaking about her journey and the challenges she has faced recently, Lively credited her mom for shaping her voice.

Blake Lively shared at the event that her mom never got justice from her work acquaintance, who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids, years before she was born.

She went on to recall how her mother found hope through another woman’s story. Lively said that the woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped. She added that because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, her mom is alive today. She said she was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know.

In her speech, Lively also acknowledged her husband Ryan Reynolds. “Thank you to every man, including my sweet husband, who are kind and good when no one is watching,” she said.

Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Earlier this week, Lively requested to withdraw her claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress in her lawsuit against It Ends with Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni. However, her legal team clarified that this is a routine part of the litigation process.

They added that Lively continues to allege emotional distress, as part of numerous other claims in her lawsuit, such as s*xual harassment and retaliation, and massive additional compensatory damages on all of her claims.

In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign. Baldoni later filed a countersuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists for defamation, extortion, and more. The case is scheduled for trial in March 2026.

