Justin Baldoni Defended By It Ends With Us Insider; Source Reveals How Blake Lively Interactions Really Went

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

A source who worked closely on It Ends With Us has spoken out in defense of director and actor Justin Baldoni. The insider claims that Baldoni was always caring, sensitive, and thoughtful towards Blake Lively, particularly during intimate scenes. The claims come after Lively accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set, leading to a legal battle.

“I got so angry hearing those obvious lies that I felt compelled to speak my truth,” the insider told MailOnline. The source also alleges that they have text messages that prove Baldoni was professional and considerate in his approach to directing and acting.

Blake Lively accused Baldoni of improvised physical intimacy during a sex scene without prior discussion or choreography. She also alleged that Baldoni "discreetly bit and sucked on her lower lip," showed her explicit videos and images, and made inappropriate remarks about her weight and personal life.

Baldoni has denied the allegations and has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and civil extortion. The insider supporting Baldoni believes Reynolds and Lively will use their wealth to extend the legal process and make it difficult for Baldoni.

The controversy escalated after Ryan Reynolds joked about the situation during the SNL 50th Anniversary Special. When asked a question by Tina Fey, he responded, “Great, why, what have you heard?” The remark was widely criticized, with some accusing Reynolds of gaslighting Lively and downplaying the serious accusations.

Shari Botwin, a trauma expert, told DailyMail.com, “Jokes about sexual harassment reinforce rape culture and silence victims. It minimizes and discredits their experience, making it harder for people to come forward.”

The unnamed insider said they believe Baldoni is the real victim in the situation and that those who worked with him know what really happened. They shared that Baldoni cared deeply about the movie and described him as polite, respectful, caring, and professional throughout the filming process.

The source also mentioned having text messages that, according to them, show how sensitive and thoughtful Baldoni was, especially during challenging scenes.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.