Caitlyn Jenner Cuts Ties with 'Toxic' Kanye West Amid His Kids' Custody Battle With Daughter Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, has reportedly severed her relationship with Kanye West following his latest controversies and bid for politics. Meanwhile, the rapper and the beauty mogul continue to battle for the custody of their four children.

Jenner has broken up her friendship with West after a string of increasingly contentious behavior and scandals from the rapper, RadarOnline has revealed. Brought close by their familial bond, Jenner has now squarely distanced herself, refusing all contact and spurning West's recent efforts to get back in touch.

The outlet's source said, "It's sad. But he's just too toxic to be around now... Caitlyn was always a fan of Kanye and defended him for years, but like everyone else, she's absolutely disgusted by what he's been doing and can no longer support him."

Sources claimed that Jenner, 75, has become exasperated as West's actions have become more erratic. His public social media rants against his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and other people, and his reported ambitions to start an adult entertainment company, have been the final straw for Jenner.

The two reportedly kept in touch before, and even though she publicly stood by him, sources revealed she now considers his actions unacceptable and detrimental. "Not that long ago, she used to take Kanye's calls and did her best to stay on good terms with him, but she's past that point. He's reached out and suggested they should team up, but Caitlyn isn't budging," the insider added.

Among the events that had led to Jenner's resolve was West's attack on Kardashian's parenting style, blaming her for taking over their children. News of his plans to enter the adult entertainment sector further cemented Jenner's resolve to leave.

Her friends revealed she is hurt and disappointed by West's behavior, particularly how it has affected someone she loves. Though deep care for Kanye West's mental state exists, Caitlyn Jenner no longer thinks his actions should be excused or ignored.

