Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps Have Post-Credit Scenes? Know How Many to Expect from Pedro Pascal Starrer

Spoiler Alert

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the highly anticipated films, which is just a couple of days away from release. Ahead of the big premiere, the details about the post-credit scenes of the movie are out.

Marvel fans are aware of the drill, where the makers drop either one or post clips in between the credits, keeping the audience hooked to their seats till the end. The pattern will be continued for the Pedro Pascal starrer too.

Advertisement

According to the media reports, the upcoming movie will have two mid-credit scenes and one post-credit stinger. As the rumors have it, one of the three clips could drop hints about the future of Marvel, with Avengers: Doomsday.

What to expect from The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credit scenes?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to welcome Marvel’s first family into the franchise. The film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, will set the stage for the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

In the first mid-credits scene, the storyline sees a major jump, as Kirby’s Sue Storm is seen reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar to her four-year-old son, Franklin. As she tries to search for another book, A Fly Went By, she hears a noise from behind.

As Sue turns, she finds a cloaked figure standing, with a family silver mask on. While Storm and Franklin have their backs to the camera, the audience knows that the one standing on the opposite end is none other than Dr. Doom. A text then appears on-screen, which reads, "The Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr. returns

As confirmed earlier, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel franchise. This time not as a hero, but as a supervillain, Dr. Doom. As per the previous reports, the cast of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps will join the remaining Avengers to fight the evil of Victor von Doom.

The star-studded line-up starring in Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Pascal, Kirby, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and many others. The new Marvel movie will hit theaters in December 2026.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Stir 'Wild' Fan Reactions as Actress Gets Touchy During The Fantastic Four Tour, Know Details