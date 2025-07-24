Who Is Paul Rabil? Meet Vanessa Kirby’s Fiancé and Father of The Fantastic Four Actress's Child

Vanessa Kirby may radiate superhero confidence on screen, but off-camera, she’s taken her time before saying “I do.” Far from quietly wed, the British actress is engaged to retired lacrosse star Paul Rabil, and they have made their relationship very public since the first dating rumors started back in 2022.

With an engagement in December 2024 and a baby on the way, Kirby and Rabil have already begun cementing their future together, regardless of a formal wedding date planned.

From October 2022 to ‘yes’ in 2024

The actress-athlete duo were first linked together as a couple when the Daily Mail photographed them strolling hand-in-hand through New York City in October 2022. According to People, Rabil confirmed in a 2023 Instagram post that they met in Des Moines, Iowa, though the exact circumstances remain private.

By December 2024, a source told Page Six that Rabil had popped the question—making Kirby’s status officially ‘fiancée.’ Despite Vanessa’s rising star in Fantastic Four: First Steps, the pair keep their romance grounded.

They made their first joint public appearance at Rabil’s National Lacrosse Hall of Fame induction in January 2025. During his acceptance speech, he publicly credited the Mission: Impossible 8 actress for helping him grow beyond his personal struggles.

Building a family before ‘I do’

Rather than rushing to the altar, Kirby and Rabil are focusing on parenthood. The couple is confirmed to be expecting, which Vanessa shared during The Fantastic Four: First Steps event in Mexico earlier this May.

Rabil later wrote on Instagram, “life’s greatest adventure is beginning soon,” revealing the couple’s shared excitement for parenthood. For now, the duo remains engaged, balancing blockbuster premieres with baby preparation.

