Is Ben Affleck ‘Insecure’ of Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds’ Budding Friendship? Here’s What We Know

Ben Affleck is allegedly feeling insecure about his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s, budding friendship with Ryan Reynolds. According to the sources, Affleck and Matt Damon are not quite fond of The Proposal star and see him as their direct competition.

According to the reports of National Enquirer, the actress, post her divorce from Affleck, has grown close to the Marvel star. The duo met through their common friend Shawn Levy and also shared the screen space in Deadpool & Wolverine. Garner portrayed the role of Elektra, while Reynolds reprised his iconic character of Deadpool.

Is Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds’ friendship affecting Ben Affleck?

In conversation with the media portal, a source close to Affleck revealed, “Let’s just say up front that Ben and Matt [Damon] are not friends with Ryan, and, in fact, [they] see him as something of a direct competitor, even though they have tons of mutual collaborators and even business team members in common.”

Furthermore, they shared that Levy “prides himself” on “bringing people together” creatively. Moreover, with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman coming together for a comedy film, there are high chances that the 13 Going on 30 actress might join them.

Elsewhere in the interview, the source continued to reveal, “Frankly, she can’t wait to get back together with those guys because the energy is so different from the world Ben and Matt have built around themselves. As Jen continues to cement her own Hollywood coalition, Ryan is a key player in all that.”

Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck are continuing with their modern-style co-parenting, as they have managed to be cordial for their children, despite separating nearly six years ago. Even though the AIR actor is unhappy with Garner and Reynolds’ growing closeness, he has no say in it.

As for the Justice League star and his ex-wife’s bond, an insider claims, “Ben leans on her for everything. He’s got his own place, but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner married each other in the early 2000s and share three kids. The duo called it quits in 2018.

