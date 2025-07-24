Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals He is Using Ozempic for Physical Transformation in Marvel’s Ironheart

Sacha Baron Cohen has entered the MCU as one of the deadliest villains. The actor stars as Mephisto in the Marvel series, Ironheart, marking his debut in the season finale. While the character was quite lauded, the actor prepared himself physically to fit the role. The Borat alum looks ripped in the pictures of the cover story of Men’s Fitness UK.

In a conversation with the media portal, the actor went on to admit that he used ozempic to transform his body. The comedian shared the pictures of his toned back in the post he dropped on Instagram.

Sacha Baron Cohen reflects on his body transformation

Clarifying the air over the pictures he shared on Instagram, Sacha Baron Cohen, on his Instagram story, revealed, “This is not AI.” He added, “I really am egotistical enough to do this.”

Speaking about Ozempic, The Dictator star claimed that while some depend on a fitness coach, he fell for Ozempic, which was prescribed to him, considering he is type-2 diabetic. “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, and others use personal trainers.” He admitted, “I did all three.”

In another Instagram story, the actor shared his photoshoot pictures and alongside wrote, “Hard launching my mid-life crisis.” In the following snap, he added, “Debuting my new character: Middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

Moreover, Baron Cohen’s coach gave credit to the movie star. Sharing the magazine cover, the trainer wrote in the caption, “Sacha trusted my process and followed the plan exactly. Not only did he earn better health and fitness with incredible aesthetics… but also…The COVER of Men’s Fitness!!!”

As for his Marvel role, the studio head, Kevin Feige, revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise his role of Mephisto in the upcoming projects.

