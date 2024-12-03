Could Nancy Meyers’ Hit Film The Holiday Have A Sequel? Actor Jude Law Teases ‘Conversation Comes Up’

It’s been twenty years since the release of Nancy Meyers’ hit romantic comedy The Holiday, and it might have prompted conversations about a sequel. In an interview with ComicBook, Jude Law, who played Graham in the film, spoke about a potential sequel. When it became apparent to the cast and crew that the love for their film had increased over the years, they started to communicate more.

“People were really making it a part of their holiday season on a regular basis. We started to sort of communicate because we were thrilled,” he told the outlet. Although the actor denied there being any “plan” as of now, he admitted that it’s a “delight” to be surrounded by such conversation. “When does that happen? A handful of films maybe, so we felt very lucky, and it’s a beautiful thing,” he teased.

Law also admitted that “of course, that conversation comes up,” but it depends on Meyers whether there’s an idea for a sequel or not. He further praised the director’s “meticulous” nature, hinting that the execution could take time.

“She would only do it if it was a really robust idea, and then it would depend on whether the four of us would come back. I would be curious to see what they’re all doing,” he explained.

The Holiday received a mixed critical response but ruled the box office with a worldwide gross of $200 million. It ended up becoming one of the last great Christmas movies from a major Hollywood studio.

The film — starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black — follows movie trailer editor Amanda (Diaz) and a Surrey-based journalist named Iris (Winslet). “The two decide to swap houses for two weeks at Christmas, both trying to forget their troubled love lives, until love finds them anyways,” as per the official synopsis.

As for The Talented Mr. Ripley actor, Jude Law is starring in a new series called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which is currently streaming on Disney+. Meanwhile, The Holiday is available to stream on Amazon Prime.