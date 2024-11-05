Ryan Reynolds Confirms Reunion With Hugh Jackman In Exciting New Project

Ryan Reynolds has announced an exciting reunion with his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, along with director Shawn Levy, for a new movie.

However, fans should note that this project is not a part of the Marvel universe. In a recent interview with Variety on the Awards Circuit podcast, Reynolds shared a few details about the upcoming film, including his dedication to writing the script.

Reynolds confirmed that he will spend the year working on the script for this new project. He stated, “I’m spending the year writing. I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh, and Shawn to do that is not Marvel.” Reynolds did not disclose specific plot details of this new film.

This announcement follows the successful collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy on Deadpool & Wolverine, which has garnered significant attention and acclaim.

Director Shawn Levy has a long-standing relationship with both actors. He worked with Jackman on the 2011 sci-fi film Real Steel, which has since gained a loyal fan base.

In addition, Levy collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy in 2021 and The Adam Project in 2022. This collaboration led to Levy directing Deadpool & Wolverine, a project that broke box office records, earning a remarkable $1.3 billion worldwide.

Reynolds has expressed his appreciation for Levy, stating that he would not have pursued a third Deadpool film unless Levy was at the helm.

While fans are eager to see what this new film will entail, it appears they will have to wait. Reynolds mentioned that he would be focused on writing throughout 2025, which suggests that production may not begin until 2026.

As Reynolds works on this new original film, there are questions about the future of his character, Deadpool, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Reynolds has been heavily involved in the creative direction of the Deadpool films. If he dedicates time to this new project, it may limit his availability to contribute to future Deadpool storylines.

While Disney and Marvel are keen on having Deadpool return in upcoming installments, they have a packed schedule of other projects. This could mean a longer wait for audiences hoping to see Reynolds and Jackman on screen as their beloved characters again.

