Hugh Jackman Hilariously Roasts Ryan Reynolds Over Deadpool and Wolverine Opening Dance Scene: 'There’s No Way...'

Hugh Jackman is winning hearts with his stage performances in his musical. However, while delivering his latest act at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the 56-year-old actor expressed his frustration with Ryan Reynolds over one particular sequence in their action outing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Real Steel actor shared that he loved filming Deadpool & Wolverine and had the time of his life on set, but he had one small complaint about a scene in the movie.

Jokingly asking the audience not to tell Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman revealed that while the two actors appeared in nearly every scene together, he was excluded from the opening sequence of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Van Helsing actor referred to the part where Deadpool searches for Wolverine and performs a dance sequence.

"Now, that's fine; I don't need to be in every scene in the movie," Jackman added, though he expressed his disappointment about not being included in the dance number featuring an NSYNC hit.

“I'm like, the one scene I'm not in has dance. Now, Ryan, he's very talented, but dancing?” Hugh Jackman jokingly asked.

Further continuing, the actor from The Prestige mentioned that he doesn’t want to replicate the work of the film's choreographer, Darrin Henson, while also clarifying that Ryan Reynolds did not even perform his own steps. He continued that he is not even competing against the dance double of the Green Lantern actor, Nick Pauley.

During the recent stage act, Hugh Jackman further performed the same dance number that he couldn't perform in the film, with his trainer Beth Lewis.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were seen in the Marvel Studios movie, as they reprised their most appreciated roles. The movie went on to become a high-grossing blockbuster for the studio.

