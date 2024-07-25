Currently working on his Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown, James Mangold has made it apparent that he dislikes cinematic multiverses. The director has helmed several sequels, including The Wolverine (2013), Logan (2017), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

However, given the reputation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its multi-movie universe-building, it is unlikely that he will want to direct within it.

Director James Mangold reveals why he dislikes multiverse films

Mangold recently answered a question from Rolling Stone regarding whether or not fans should anticipate seeing Joaquin Phoenix's Johnny Cash make a cameo in the upcoming Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan movie. Mangold had before helmed Phoenix's Walk the Line performance, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2005.

Since Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash in A Complete Unknown, the director has stated that fans won't see any crossovers in the movie. Mangold says, "I love Joaquin, but he's not thirty, or whatever Johnny's current age was. At that point in their lives, they are both young individuals,

The director further added, “It’s weird that I’ve even worked in the world of IP entertainment because I don’t like multi-movie universe-building. I think it’s the enemy of storytelling. The death of storytelling. "

Mangold is popular for making sequel films

It's not unusual for franchises to use character crossovers relating to prior films to draw in viewers. For example, in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all played the superhero.

Hugh Jackman was most recently able to return to his cherished role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine because of the MCU multiverse, even though Wolverine technically made a tragic sacrifice after Logan.

Mangold will still be directing more franchise sequels even though he won't be experimenting with the universe anytime soon. Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, the upcoming film from Lucasfilm, will be directed by Mangold.

