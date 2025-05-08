Kendrick Lamar Rules 2025 BET Awards Nominations With 10 Nods: Check Full List

The 25th annual BET Awards nominees have been announced, and Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with 10 nominations, followed closely by Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake, each earning six nominations.

Lamar’s nominations include Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for Not Like Us. He also received three Viewer’s Choice nods for Not Like Us, Luther featuring SZA, and Like That with Future and Metro Boomin. He’s also up for three Best Collaboration awards, as well as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.

Drake earned six nods, including Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Album of the Year for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and Video of the Year for Family Matters. He’s also up for Viewer’s Choice (Nokia) and Best Group with PartyNextDoor.

Doechii’s nominations include Album of the Year for Alligator Bites Never Heal, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice for Denial is a River, a BET Her award for Bloom, Best Collaboration for Alter Ego with JT, and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

GloRilla scored six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Glorious. SZA and The Weeknd earned four nominations each, while Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and others landed three.

The winners will be revealed on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart will host the event live on BET.

Check out the complete list of nominations for this year's BET Awards below!

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe

Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii

Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé

Glorious

GloRilla

GNX

Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You

Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

30 For 30

SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

Alter Ego

Doechii feat. JT

Are You Even Real

Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

Beckham

Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless

Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

Like That

Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Luther

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Sticky

Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

Timeless

The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

3AM in Tokeyo

Key Glock

A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Shaboozey

After Hours

Kehlani

Denial Is a River

Doechii

Family Matters

Drake

Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar

Timeless

The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Type Shit

Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthePlug

Bossman DLow

Dee Billz

Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

A God (There Is)

Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

Amen

Pastor Mike Jr.

Better Days

Fridayy

Church Doors

Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

Constant

Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

Deserve to Win

Tamela Mann

Faith

Rapsody

Rain Down on Me

GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

Residuals

Chris Brown

Denial Is a River

Doechii

Nokia

Drake

Like That

Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

TGIF

GloRilla

Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar

Luther

Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Brokey

Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

Beautiful People

Mary J. Blige

Blackbiird

Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

Bloom

Doechii

Burning

Tems

Defying Gravity

Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

Heart of a Woman

Summer Walker

Hold On

Tems

In My Bag

Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge

Anthony Edwards

Deion Sanders

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James

Saquon Barkley

Stephen Curry

