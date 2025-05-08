Kendrick Lamar Rules 2025 BET Awards Nominations With 10 Nods: Check Full List
2025 BET Awards Nominations Full List: Kendrick Lamar leads with 10 nominations, followed by Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla with six nominations each.
The 25th annual BET Awards nominees have been announced, and Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack with 10 nominations, followed closely by Doechii, Future, GloRilla, and Drake, each earning six nominations.
Lamar’s nominations include Album of the Year for GNX and Video of the Year for Not Like Us. He also received three Viewer’s Choice nods for Not Like Us, Luther featuring SZA, and Like That with Future and Metro Boomin. He’s also up for three Best Collaboration awards, as well as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video Director of the Year with Dave Free.
Drake earned six nods, including Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Album of the Year for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and Video of the Year for Family Matters. He’s also up for Viewer’s Choice (Nokia) and Best Group with PartyNextDoor.
Doechii’s nominations include Album of the Year for Alligator Bites Never Heal, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice for Denial is a River, a BET Her award for Bloom, Best Collaboration for Alter Ego with JT, and Best Female Hip Hop Artist.
GloRilla scored six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for Glorious. SZA and The Weeknd earned four nominations each, while Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and others landed three.
The winners will be revealed on June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Kevin Hart will host the event live on BET.
Check out the complete list of nominations for this year's BET Awards below!
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe
Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal
Doechii
Cowboy Carter
Beyoncé
Glorious
GloRilla
GNX
Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow
The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You
Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
30 For 30
SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
Alter Ego
Doechii feat. JT
Are You Even Real
Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
Beckham
Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless
Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
Like That
Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Sticky
Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
3AM in Tokeyo
Key Glock
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
After Hours
Kehlani
Denial Is a River
Doechii
Family Matters
Drake
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
Timeless
The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Type Shit
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthePlug
Bossman DLow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
A God (There Is)
Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
Amen
Pastor Mike Jr.
Better Days
Fridayy
Church Doors
Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
Constant
Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
Deserve to Win
Tamela Mann
Faith
Rapsody
Rain Down on Me
GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
Residuals
Chris Brown
Denial Is a River
Doechii
Nokia
Drake
Like That
Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
TGIF
GloRilla
Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Brokey
Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
Beautiful People
Mary J. Blige
Blackbiird
Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
Bloom
Doechii
Burning
Tems
Defying Gravity
Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
Heart of a Woman
Summer Walker
Hold On
Tems
In My Bag
Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry
ALSO READ: Ginny & Georgia S3 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Drama Escalates with Murder Trial and Shocking Revelations