Thug Life OTT Release: Kamal Haasan’s gangster saga debuts online in less than 8 weeks after poor box office run

Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, and Trisha Krishnan starrer Thug Life released theatrically on June 5, with a promising hype of success and breakthrough performance. However, in the end, the Mani Ratnam-directed film failed to hit the mark and ended up becoming a colossal disappointment at the box office.

While the makers initially assured that the film wouldn’t release digitally before completing eight weeks in theaters, Thug Life has now ended up making its way to OTT.

When and where to watch Thug Life

Makers of Thug Life announced their collaboration with Netflix for its OTT deal, which they had announced the same way back. And now the movie has finally begun streaming on the portal from July 2, 2025, onwards.

Sharing the post on X, Netflix captioned it as “Ithu Rangaraya Sakthivel-kum yamanukum nadakura poti. Watch Thug Life, now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Official trailer and plot of Thug Life

The storyline of Thug Life revolves around a gangster named Rangaraaya Sakthivel, who, during a shootout incident with a rival kingpin, ends up protecting an orphaned little boy, Amaran, thinking he was the son who saved him.

Sakthivel later adopts the latter, Amaran, as his own son. Years later, after Sakthivel is released from imprisonment, he finds altered dynamics in his kingdom, where a grown-up Amaran is being treated as the next leader.

Unbeknownst to Sakthivel, Amaran is manipulated by falsities and hatches a plan to overthrow the former and assassinate him. While the latter initially thinks he is successful in doing so, the former returns with cold revenge against betrayal by someone he considered his own.

Cast and crew of Thug Life

The film features some of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, including Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Rohit Saraf, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and more.

It is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Kamal Haasan himself under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films. AR Rahman has composed the musical score of the movie.

