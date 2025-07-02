Khloé Kardashian Reveals It All: Full List of Cosmetic Procedures, Nose Job and Beauty Secrets She Underwent

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight about her cosmetic procedures. The reality star recently addressed speculation surrounding her looks after Dr. Jonny Betteridge shared his thoughts on what work she may have had done.

Dr. Betteridge marked Khloé’s birthday by posting a side-by-side comparison of her photos over the years. He suggested the star’s dramatic facial changes could be linked to various treatments, possibly even plastic surgery.

But Khloé Kardashian was quick to jump into the comments section to clarify what she has really done. “I take this as a great compliment!” she wrote. “First off, I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done.”

Khloé lists her cosmetic procedures

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has never shied away from talking about her looks. This time, she listed exactly what keeps her camera-ready.

Confirmed Procedures:

Laser hair removal

Botox

Fillers (though she noted she hasn’t had any new filler in years)

Threads

Salmon sperm facials

Nose job by Dr. Raj Kanodia

Khloé Kardashian also shared that she has lost 80 pounds over the years and gave credit to her team of doctors for her glowing skin. She added, “Filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I'm sure it's still there but calmed down).”

Khloé wrapped up her comment by saying, “In 2025, there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”

Here’s what Dr. Betteridge said next

Dr. Betteridge thanked Khloé for her honesty. He later posted another update, saying, “Her openness is appreciated, especially in an industry where transparency around aesthetics can still be limited.”

However, he stood by his analysis, adding that the original analysis was based on more than just photos. He added that it looked at long-term facial changes and anatomical shifts that professionals often associate with surgical intervention.

