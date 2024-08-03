From Millie Bobby Brown To Bella Thorne: 10 Actors Who Can Play Britney Spears In Her Upcoming Biopic

Britney Spears' biopic is officially in development! Universal Pictures has bought the rights to her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be directed by Jon M. Chu, who previously directed Wicked, and produced by Marc Platt. Britney shared the news with fans on X, expressing her enthusiasm for the project.

Although casting has not been revealed, people are already speculating on who could play the pop legend. Everyone is excited to learn more about this highly anticipated film. Here are the top ten actors that are most likely to play Britney Spears in her upcoming biopic:

1. Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is a well-known name in the discussion regarding who would play Britney Spears in the planned biopic. The 20-year-old Stranger Things actress has openly expressed her desire to play the pop legend. In a 2022 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Brown professed her respect for Spears and revealed that playing her would be a key personal goal.

She stated that Britney's tale truly resonates with her, saying how watching Spears' videos and interviews throughout her career has helped her feel a great connection. Although Brown does not know Spears directly, she has a unique grasp of her tale and believes she can honestly reflect it.

2. Sydney Sweeney

Although Sydney Sweeney, 26, lacks some of the musical taste of other potential actresses for the Britney Spears biopic, people are enthralled by both her acting abilities and her resemblance to the pop icon.

Many believe Sweeney's portrayal of Spears' story, as described in The Woman in Me, might be more dramatic. Sweeney, most known for her role in Euphoria, has been in films such as Madame Web, Everyone But You, and Immaculate since she was a preteen. Her rising resume and uncanny similarity to Spears propel her to the forefront of casting arguments.

3. Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, a popular Disney Channel star, has been proposed by fans as a suitable contender to play Britney Spears owing to her expertise in acting, music, and dancing.

Cameron, 28, rose to prominence for her twin roles in Disney's Liv and Maddie. She has subsequently acted in series such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., released music, including her 2022 song Boyfriend, and participated in musical theater plays such as Hairspray Live! and Clueless: The Musical.

4. Florence Pugh

The 28-year-old Florence Pugh is an unexpected pick to play Britney Spears. Her portrayal in films such as Oppenheimer, Midsommar, Little Women, and Black Widow has won her admirers. In the 2023 movie A Good Person, Pugh also contributes vocals. Despite being an unexpected choice, her acting and singing abilities make her a viable contender.

5. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, a 25-year-old actress and musician, immediately rose to the top of fans' Britney Army lists for the role of Britney Spears in a planned biopic. Carpenter, best known for her appearances in Disney's Girl Meets World and Netflix's Tall Girl, has made a successful shift into music. She has recorded some of the hit songs, including Espresso and Please Please Please.

6. Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline is another candidate to play Britney Spears. The 26-year-old actress is well-known for her part in the Netflix series Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron. Her role as the hilarious influencer Whiskey in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, also brought her recognition. Cline is a good contender for the biopic because of her performances in these parts, which showcase her attractiveness and range.

7. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning, known for her performances in Hulu's The Great, left a lasting impression on Halloween 2022 by appearing as Britney Spears. She wore Spears' classic 2001 MTV Video Music Awards outfit, which included a green bra, shorts, a cape, a headset microphone, and a prop snake hung around her neck.

This costume not only paid respect to Spears' iconic performance of I'm A Slave 4 U, but it also demonstrated Fanning's talent for combining her acting profession with imaginative, pop culture-inspired parodies.

8. Grace Van Dien

Grace Van Dien, 27, is another actress under consideration for the Britney Spears movie. Van Dien is known for her appearances in Stranger Things, the teen drama Greenhouse Academy, and Charlie Says, where she played Sharon Tate. She has also acted in the NBC series The Village. Her comparable blonde appearance to Spears has made her a strong contender for the job.

9. Tate McRae

Tate McRae was praised by Britney Spears in a recent interview, who described her as an amazing performer. McRae highlighted the mutual respect between the two musicians by expressing how much this accolade meant to her.

McRae and Spears both had early experience in show business—McRae from So You Think You Can Dance and other roles; Spears from The Mickey Mouse Club and Star Search.

10. Bella Thorne

Fans have argued that Bella Thorne may be a good fit to play Britney Spears, citing her blonde appearance and simple social media posts, which remind them of Spears' public attitude. Thorne, 26, is well-known for her performances on Disney Channel's Shake It Up with Zendaya and her recent work in indie films.

