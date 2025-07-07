‘Detox’ From Wife Hailey Bieber? Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Loved Up Four-Word Update

Justin Bieber is trying to silence rumors about trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber by sharing a sweet post dedicated to her on Instagram. On Sunday, the pop star shared four cozy pictures with Hailey Baldwin Bieber, showing them embracing poolside during sunset.

The singer captioned the slideshow with just four words: “My forever n always.” The rare public display of affection comes as speculation about the couple’s relationship continues. In the pictures, Hailey’s face is partly visible as she hugs Justin from behind, but her identity is mostly hidden.

One Instagram user, @lasarahsmith, commented, “Zooms in to make sure it’s Hailey.” The comment quickly became the most liked under the post.

Here's what sparked the rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for six years. The pair first met backstage at the TODAY Show in 2009, started dating in 2015, and reunited in 2018 after Justin's breakup with Selena Gomez.

Rumors about their marriage trouble resurfaced last month when US Weekly reported that "things aren't great right now" due to Justin's "erratic behavior." A source told the outlet, "Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He's doing his best, but it's tough."

Recently, the couple attended DJ Martin Garrix's show in LA to show they are still united. But fans raised eyebrows when Justin posted controversial Mother's Day messages, and Hailey's first solo Vogue cover also made headlines.

Justin Bieber posts ‘Detoxxxxxxxxxxx’ selfies

On the same day as the loved-up post, Bieber also shared sweaty selfies with the caption: “Detoxxxxxxxxxxx.” The pop star has battled health challenges in recent years. He got sober in 2014 and revealed he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which affected his health and career. Justin also posted a video with their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, with eight heart-eye emojis.

Justin is planning to launch his new athleisure brand, SKYLRK, on July 17. He teamed up with Neima Khaila and Finn Rush-Taylor to create the brand, which will replace his previous label, Drew House.

He has recently severed ties with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, as well as bodyguards Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson, and security guard Kenny Hamilton. He also parted ways with business manager Lou Taylor and ‘swagger coach’ Ryan Good.

