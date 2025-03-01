Gene Hackman’s Death: Actor's Pacemaker Had Stopped 9 Days Before Being Found Dead; Here's What the Police Reveal

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home more than a week after the actor’s pacemaker stopped tracking his heart’s movements. The shocking discovery has left many unanswered questions, as authorities work to determine what led to their passing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed in a press conference that an initial review of Hackman’s pacemaker indicated it stopped recording data on February 17, 2025. Based on this, officials believe that may have been his last day of life. However, a full investigation is ongoing.

Authorities confirmed that both Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 64, tested negative for carbon monoxide poisoning. The couple was found deceased inside their home on February 26, 2025, after a maintenance worker attempted to check on the property and alerted neighborhood security. A subsequent welfare check led to the grim discovery.

Investigators have ruled out foul play, though they have classified the deaths as "suspicious" pending further analysis. Hackman was reportedly found in a separate room near the kitchen, while Arakawa was discovered in a bathroom, with scattered pills around her. Preliminary findings show that Arakawa’s body had begun to decompose, suggesting the couple had been dead for days, possibly weeks.

A search of the residence uncovered multiple medications, including a calcium channel blocker and a thyroid treatment. Officials have not released full details on the medications due to HIPAA laws but confirmed they are being considered as part of the investigation. Additionally, two cell phones were taken into custody for further examination.

Advertisement

One of the couple’s three dogs was found deceased in a closet, likely from dehydration. Two surviving dogs were secured and cared for by Santa Fe Animal Control.

Despite speculation that carbon monoxide could have played a role in their deaths, officials have confirmed no signs of a gas leak or poisoning in their home.

Hackman’s daughters, Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman, along with his granddaughter, Annie Hackman, released a statement mourning their loss. "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss." As investigations continue, fans and loved ones await further answers surrounding the tragic deaths of the beloved Hollywood icon and his wife.