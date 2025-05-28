General Hospital May 27 Recap: Lois Finally Admits Shocking Truth About Giovanni to Brook Lynn, Know What It Is

In the May 27 episode of General Hospital, Brook Lynn confronts Lois, who goes on to make a shocking confession that Giovanni was actually Brook’s child.

Lois talks about Camilla’s desperation to have a child, and when she and Gloria came to her with an idea to adopt Gio, she was onboard with it as they realized that they could keep Gio close and keep an eye on him.

Advertisement

As Brooke listened to her explanation, Lois expressed that she was trying to do the right thing. Then Dante walks about and asks who she was doing the right thing for. Brook tells him that she got pregnant that summer.

When he asks why she did not tell him, she cries and reveals that she was scared and did not know what to do. She swore that until now, she was not aware that Gio was her son.

Tracy asks Gio not to push away his family

At the Quatermaine house, Gio desired to go anywhere but there, so Emma said that she would join him. Tracy Quartermain then walks in and asks if anything was wrong.

Gio fills her in on overhearing Fante and Brook being his parents. Tracy then stops Gio from leaving with Emma and asks his mom to push away his family. Tracy attempts to connect with Gio.

Advertisement

Before he could leave with Emma, Brook and Dante showed up, as Tracy had sent their location to the duo over text.

Michael assures Sasha that he will stick to his promise

At Carey’s house, Michael enters with Wiley, with Sasha and Amelia already being there. After tucking his children in bed, Michael goes downstairs where Sasha is.

He thanks her for going with Jason to pick up Amelia and also for the sonograms she sent. He makes sure to assure her that he will stick to the promise he gave to her about not being a part of the baby’s life unless she changes her mind.

Meanwhile, Willow and Drew surprise Mac at PCPD when they go to report a kidnapping. Mac was all set to put out an Amber Alert, but Willow says that they were aware of where Amelia was.

Once Mac questions how they had that information, Drew shares that it was Jason who kidnapped Amelia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deborra-Lee Furness Files for Divorce From Hugh Jackman After Struggling to Split 250 Million USD Fortune for 2 Years