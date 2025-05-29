Plot twists you never saw: 5 Bollywood films with alternate endings and why they changed

Ever walked out of a movie thinking, “What if it ended differently?” In Bollywood, that’s not just wishful thinking. Several iconic films have alternate endings planned. From tragic sacrifices to unresolved romances, some filmmakers envisioned bold, unexpected finales. However, due to pressure from producers, audience expectations, or last-minute changes, these endings were rewritten. Let's take a look at 5 Bollywood films that came close to shocking you. Also, check out the surprising reasons for the shelving of their original climaxes.

Advertisement

1. Sholay (1975)

The iconic film Sholay, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, was also shot with two different endings. The ending we were shown didn’t show Gabbar being killed. Instead, the police arrive at the right time and catch Gabbar before Thakur kills him.

However, the original ending had Thakur killing Gabbar with his feet. Yes, you heard that right! In an interview with Indian Express, Ramesh Sippy revealed the reason behind it and shared that the censor board had asked to change it. They weren’t happy with Gabbar being killed with feet, but Thakur had no hands, so he couldn’t shoot him as well. Though the director wasn’t happy about it, he had to change.

2. PK (2014)

PK, starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput, even had a different ending planned. The film’s ending that we were shown was Aamir’s character PK returning back to earth with another alien friend (played by Ranbir Kapoor) as part of a new research team.

Advertisement

However, the original ending was Anushka and Sushant’s characters, Jaggu and Sarfaraaz, doing the Battery Recharge Dance to remember PK. Even this could have been a better ending to the film, it seems. Well, if you are wondering about the reason behind the change of climax, we have an answer for you.

There were two reasons that were shared behind the change. First is the audience’s desire to see PK return to Earth during test screenings. However, Aamir had once stated that the original ending was changed after the release of Inception as he found similarities between them.

3. Baazigar (1993)

Baazigar, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, showed that towards the end, Ajay (played by SRK) dies. However, the original ending was something different.

The directors, Abbas-Mustan, wanted the demise of Ajay, but Rakhee and other distributors thought it wouldn’t be a good idea, and they also shot the ending where police entered and took Shah Rukh Khan. The director revealed to PTI that this ending wasn’t chosen as it wasn’t conveying the emotional state of the character properly.

Advertisement

4. Pink (2016)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, and Taapsee Pannu, Pink was also planned to have a different ending at first. We saw that the girls won the case in court after so much trouble. The court’s verdict affirms Minal’s story and the principle of ‘no means no.’ However, the film was first shot differently. In the end, the girls lost the case as they had no evidence and facts to prove it.

Taapsee Pannu once opened up on the reason behind the change in an interview with Bollywood Life and shared that they wanted the ending to provide some valuable message to the audience and motivate them to be strong and courageous in their lives.

5. Delhi 6 (2009)

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of Roshan Mehra in the film Delhi 6, while Sonam Kapoor played the role of Bittu Sharma. In the ending, we see Roshan survive a mob attack after he turns Kala Bandar to stop Bittu’s escape with her lover. He then confesses his love for her. However, things take a drastic turn when a crowd mistakes him for the real Kala Bandar and beats him up. He endures, though gravely hurt, and comes back to life after meeting his grandfather in heaven.

Advertisement

However, the film had a different ending, and it was more tragic. In the original ending, Roshan was to die after being beaten by the mob. This could have intrigued viewers more and might be quite compelling. The film with this ending was shown at the Venice International Film Festival and received praise.

The ending was reportedly altered as Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gave in to UTV’s push for a happier ending than what was initially envisioned.

Bollywood has always thrived on drama, but some of its most surprising twists were never shown on screen. These alternate endings, shaped by behind-the-scenes decisions, reveal a fascinating clash between storytelling ambition and commercial demands. While audiences saw the polished versions, the untold endings add an extra dose of mystery. Sometimes, the most unexpected plot twists are the ones that never made it to the final cut.

ALSO READ: 5 Bollywood separations that shattered fairy-tale romances: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor