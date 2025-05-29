Mono Episode 8: Cinephoto Club Goes On A Research Trip—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The seventh Mono episode, titled ‘First Time for an Anime Adaptation,’ sees Haruno and Kurokuma visit Suzuko Isuzu to celebrate her manga’s upcoming anime adaptation. However, Suzuko struggles with creative burnout. During their conversation, Kurokuma recounts troubling memories from her own adaptation experience, unsettling the others.

To help Suzuko regain motivation, they join editor Koharu Shimada in a donburi stamp rally across Minobu. As they enjoy the local cuisine and discuss artistic setbacks, they complete the rally and climb Mount Minobu. At the summit, Koharu experiences severe back pain and is taken to the hospital by Kurokuma.

Expected plot in Mono Episode 8

Mono Episode 8 will see Haruno and the Cinephoto Club head to Nagano for a two-night, three-day research trip. Each member lists places they want to visit, shaping their itinerary. An expresses a desire to film skateboard downhill footage using an action camera.

However, because downhill shooting requires a second skater, they begin searching for someone else who can ride. The episode will likely follow the group's journey through Nagano and later Toyama while managing filming challenges.

Mono Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘Trip to Nagano and Toyama for the Exam – Night One,’ Mono Episode 8 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it as early as May 31.

Japanese audiences can tune in via networks like Tokyo MX, Tachigi TV, Gunma TV, Yamanashi Broadcast, MBS, AT-X, and BS11. Streaming platforms such as d-anime Store and ABEMA are also releasing episodes simultaneously. Internationally, Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia will stream Mono Episode 8 shortly after.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

