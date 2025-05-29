I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 9: Guide To Control Goaz—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Harem Project,’ Liam decides to enhance his evil image by gaining more gold and forming a harem. Sir Thomas sells him gold, baffled by Liam’s obsession with what most discard. Liam learns harems are customary for Counts and not seen as evil, frustrating him further.

Determined to choose women who dislike him, he discovers Hydra's fashion is far from alluring. Amagi reveals his female staff were hired with intimacy in mind and would comply willingly. Meanwhile, Christiana awakens, reborn as a teenager, and vows lifelong loyalty to Liam.

Advertisement

Expected plot in I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 9

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 9 will see Liam continue to develop his domain, earning him loyalty from subordinates and admiration from citizens. Though still determined to become an evil lord, his daily life with Amagi and robotic maids leaves little room for dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, the Guide grows increasingly angry that every trap—including Yasushi’s deception and military transfers—only benefits Liam. To finally cause Liam despair, the Guide takes control of Goaz, preparing a new plan aimed at completely ruining the life Liam has built.

Release date and where to stream

I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 9, titled ‘Mass-Produced Maids,’ will be releasing in Japan on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2:00 am JST. Due to varying time zones, some international audiences may be able to watch it as early as Saturday, May 31.

Advertisement

In Japan, I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 9 will air on TV networks like ABC and TV Asahi and stream on platforms such as d Anime Store and ABEMA. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream it in regions including North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

For more updates from the I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: I'm The Evil Lord Of An Intergalactic Empire! Episode 8: Liam Creates A Harem—Recap, Release Date And More