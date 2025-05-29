Odd Jobs to Stardom: 13 South Indian actors who worked as Taxi driver, barber to backstage worker

South cinema and its actors have always resonated with an aura of glitz, glamour, and opulence. These artists have excelled in their craft and reached the pinnacle of success, both metaphorically and objectively.

However, did you know that many of these stars came from humble beginnings and started as modest breadwinners? Check out the following actors who had modest starts and did odd jobs before acting.

South Indian celebs and their odd jobs

1. Rajinikanth

Known for: Jailer, Sivaji, Enthiran, Baashha, Coolie

Jailer, Sivaji, Enthiran, Baashha, Coolie Before fame job: Bus conductor

Bus conductor Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: Superstar

Thalaivar, aka Rajinikanth, needs no introduction. The actor has set a benchmark with a prolific career spanning decades. Before acting, the senior superstar worked as a bus conductor.

He served in the Bangalore Transport Service, conducting on bus route 10A. Meanwhile, he continued participating in various plays, which fueled his passion for acting.

After achieving success, he once made a surprise visit to the bus depot where he used to work before becoming a legendary actor.

2. Ajith Kumar

Known for: Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Valimai, Vedalam, Billa

Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Valimai, Vedalam, Billa Before fame job: Apprentice mechanic

Apprentice mechanic Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: Padma Bhushan awardee

Ajith Kumar has carved out a versatile identity for himself. Besides his gifted acting skills, the senior star is also an accomplished motorsports driver, balancing both passions equally.

Ajith dropped out of school after class 10 and began working as an apprentice mechanic for Enfield. Given his passion for vehicles, he took to the work in good spirits.

After six months, his father encouraged him to take up a white-collar job, which became the first stepping stone toward his acting career.

3. Vijay Sethupathi

Known for: Merry Christmas, Ace, Maharaj, Jawan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Merry Christmas, Ace, Maharaj, Jawan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Before fame job: Accountant

Accountant Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: National film award recipient

Vijay Sethupathi is undeniably one of the leading stars of Kollywood, consistently raising the bar with every performance. He recently won a National Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.

Before his successful film career, Vijay worked as an accountant in Dubai before returning to India. He then managed the accounts of the theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai.

It was during this period that his passion for acting blossomed, and since then, he has become one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema.

4. Yash

Known for: KGF series, Toxic, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Rocky

KGF series, Toxic, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Rocky Before fame job: Backstage worker

Backstage worker Industry: Kannada

Kannada Current fame level: Filmfare award recipient

Yash is widely recognized as a powerhouse of talent in Kannada cinema. Before his big break in films, he worked backstage in a theatre group, earning a daily allowance of just Rs. 50.

His passion for acting kept him committed to this work, and gradually he began auditioning for roles. He landed smaller projects in telefilms and television serials, which laid a strong foundation for his successful career ahead.

5. Dulquer Salmaan

Known for: Lucky Baskhar, Sita Ramam, King of Kotha, Kurup, Mahanati

Lucky Baskhar, Sita Ramam, King of Kotha, Kurup, Mahanati Before fame job: IT worker

IT worker Industry: Malayalam

Malayalam Current fame level: Kerala State Film award recipient

Dulquer Salmaan’s modest beginnings include a significant period working in an IT firm in Dubai. Despite holding a corporate management degree and having a full-time job, he found the routine boring and monotonous.

Following in his father Mammootty’s footsteps, he decided to pursue a career in films. Dulquer left his job and enrolled in an acting school in Mumbai.

He made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show.

6. Rishab Shetty

Known for: Kantara, Bell Bottom, Mishan Impossible, Hero, Jai Hanuman

Kantara, Bell Bottom, Mishan Impossible, Hero, Jai Hanuman Before fame job: Taxi driver

Taxi driver Industry: Kannada

Kannada Current fame level: National film award recipient

Rishab Shetty is a force to reckon with in the Kannada film industry. The actor, who delivered a massive hit with Kantara, has already won three National Awards in a short span.

But did you know that before acting, Rishab worked as a taxi driver and took on various odd jobs like selling water cans, working in real estate, and even hotel work?

These jobs helped him earn enough to support himself while he pursued his passion and searched for his big break in films.

7. Suriya

Known for: Retro, Kanguva, Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Ghajini

Retro, Kanguva, Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Ghajini Before fame job: Garment factory worker

Garment factory worker Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: Highest paid Tamil actors

Suriya has been one of the most sought-after Tamil actors over the years, earning multiple accolades and a massive fan following across the country.

Before his film career took off, Suriya worked for several months in a garment export business, carrying out his job discreetly without revealing that he was the son of renowned actor Sivakumar.

He later began auditioning and landed his first role in the 1997 film Nerukku Ner, directed by Mani Ratnam.

8. Sivakarthikeyan

Known for: Amaran, Maaveeran, Doctor, Remo, Parasakthi

Amaran, Maaveeran, Doctor, Remo, Parasakthi Before fame job: Stand-up comedian

Stand-up comedian Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: Kalaimamani award (Highest civilian award in TN)

Sivakarthikeyan has firmly established himself as one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He has also worked across multiple South Indian languages, becoming one of the most sought-after stars.

Before his rise to stardom, SK had humble beginnings, performing mimicry and stand-up comedy right after college. Driven by his passion for films, he often took breaks from studies to audition for reality shows.

Today, the actor boasts a string of massive box office hits worth crores and has an impressive slate of upcoming projects.

9. Nani

Known for: HIT 3, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Hi Nanna, Dasara, Jersey

HIT 3, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Hi Nanna, Dasara, Jersey Before fame job: Radio jockey

Radio jockey Industry: Telugu

Telugu Current fame level: Highest paid and most popular Telugu actor

Nani has won the hearts of millions with his versatility and talent, showcasing true skill and passion for cinema.

Before rising as a mainstream actor, Nani worked briefly as a radio jockey for World Space Satellite, a role he landed through a friend.

He hosted the popular show Non-Stop with Nani for about a year, quickly gaining a loyal audience.

10. Kamal Haasan

Known for: Vikram, Indian 2, Vishwaroopam, Anbe Sivam, Thug Life

Vikram, Indian 2, Vishwaroopam, Anbe Sivam, Thug Life Before fame job: Barber at a salon

Barber at a salon Industry: Tamil

Tamil Current fame level: Padma Bhushan recipient

Kamal Haasan’s impact on Tamil cinema has set a benchmark for many to admire. The talented senior actor continues to captivate audiences with his work across a career spanning decades.

Before his film success, Kamal Haasan once worked as a barber at a salon—an odd job he took up partly to tease his mother.

Now, at 70, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his next big release, Thug Life, an upcoming action thriller.

11. Mohanlal

Mohanlal is undoubtedly an iconic figure in the Malayalam film industry. With a career spanning decades, the senior actor has delivered countless unforgettable box office hits.

However, did you know that before entering films, he was a state-level wrestler? Yes, it’s true. He pursued wrestling professionally right after college.

After winning at the state level, Mohanlal was set to compete in a national wrestling championship in New Delhi but had to withdraw at the last minute due to a film audition scheduled the same day.

12. Mammootty

Known for: Agent, Kannur Squad, Turbo, Ozler, Rorschach

Agent, Kannur Squad, Turbo, Ozler, Rorschach Before fame job: Practicing lawyer

Practicing lawyer Industry: Malayalam

Malayalam Current fame level: Leading superstar of Malayalam cinema

Mammootty is another iconic name in Malayalam cinema, known for a remarkable career spanning decades. He enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala and is one of the most celebrated actors in South Indian cinema.

Before entering films, Mammootty was a full-time practicing lawyer. He completed his LLB from Government Law College in Ernakulam and practiced law in the Manjeri area for two years.

At the age of 20, he made his film debut with a minor role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, released in 1980.

13. Jr NTR

Known for: Devara, RRR, Janatha Garage, Yamadonga, War 2

Devara, RRR, Janatha Garage, Yamadonga, War 2 Before fame job: Trained Kuchipudi dancer

Trained Kuchipudi dancer Industry: Telugu

Telugu Current fame level: Biggest actors of Telugu cinema

Jr NTR is one of the most sought-after Telugu actors today, known for delivering globally acclaimed films like RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Before entering films, Tarak was a trained Kuchipudi dancer. He began training in this classical dance form at the age of 13 and perfected it over the years, even performing internationally.

However, his passion for films eventually took over, and Jr NTR steadily carved a highly successful career in Telugu cinema.

Conclusion

Agree or not, none of these notable South actors had fame and stardom served to them on a silver platter. They worked hard, took on odd jobs, and often prioritized survival over their passion for films.

