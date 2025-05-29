Odd Jobs to Stardom: 13 South Indian actors who worked as Taxi driver, barber to backstage worker
Here’s a look back at the humble beginnings of some of the most celebrated South Indian film stars, who took on odd jobs before making it big in movies.
South cinema and its actors have always resonated with an aura of glitz, glamour, and opulence. These artists have excelled in their craft and reached the pinnacle of success, both metaphorically and objectively.
However, did you know that many of these stars came from humble beginnings and started as modest breadwinners? Check out the following actors who had modest starts and did odd jobs before acting.
South Indian celebs and their odd jobs
1. Rajinikanth
- Known for: Jailer, Sivaji, Enthiran, Baashha, Coolie
- Before fame job: Bus conductor
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Superstar
Thalaivar, aka Rajinikanth, needs no introduction. The actor has set a benchmark with a prolific career spanning decades. Before acting, the senior superstar worked as a bus conductor.
He served in the Bangalore Transport Service, conducting on bus route 10A. Meanwhile, he continued participating in various plays, which fueled his passion for acting.
After achieving success, he once made a surprise visit to the bus depot where he used to work before becoming a legendary actor.
2. Ajith Kumar
- Known for: Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly, Valimai, Vedalam, Billa
- Before fame job: Apprentice mechanic
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Padma Bhushan awardee
Ajith Kumar has carved out a versatile identity for himself. Besides his gifted acting skills, the senior star is also an accomplished motorsports driver, balancing both passions equally.
Ajith dropped out of school after class 10 and began working as an apprentice mechanic for Enfield. Given his passion for vehicles, he took to the work in good spirits.
After six months, his father encouraged him to take up a white-collar job, which became the first stepping stone toward his acting career.
3. Vijay Sethupathi
- Known for: Merry Christmas, Ace, Maharaj, Jawan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
- Before fame job: Accountant
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: National film award recipient
Vijay Sethupathi is undeniably one of the leading stars of Kollywood, consistently raising the bar with every performance. He recently won a National Award for his outstanding contributions to cinema.
Before his successful film career, Vijay worked as an accountant in Dubai before returning to India. He then managed the accounts of the theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai.
It was during this period that his passion for acting blossomed, and since then, he has become one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema.
4. Yash
- Known for: KGF series, Toxic, Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Rocky
- Before fame job: Backstage worker
- Industry: Kannada
- Current fame level: Filmfare award recipient
Yash is widely recognized as a powerhouse of talent in Kannada cinema. Before his big break in films, he worked backstage in a theatre group, earning a daily allowance of just Rs. 50.
His passion for acting kept him committed to this work, and gradually he began auditioning for roles. He landed smaller projects in telefilms and television serials, which laid a strong foundation for his successful career ahead.
5. Dulquer Salmaan
- Known for: Lucky Baskhar, Sita Ramam, King of Kotha, Kurup, Mahanati
- Before fame job: IT worker
- Industry: Malayalam
- Current fame level: Kerala State Film award recipient
Dulquer Salmaan’s modest beginnings include a significant period working in an IT firm in Dubai. Despite holding a corporate management degree and having a full-time job, he found the routine boring and monotonous.
Following in his father Mammootty’s footsteps, he decided to pursue a career in films. Dulquer left his job and enrolled in an acting school in Mumbai.
He made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show.
6. Rishab Shetty
- Known for: Kantara, Bell Bottom, Mishan Impossible, Hero, Jai Hanuman
- Before fame job: Taxi driver
- Industry: Kannada
- Current fame level: National film award recipient
Rishab Shetty is a force to reckon with in the Kannada film industry. The actor, who delivered a massive hit with Kantara, has already won three National Awards in a short span.
But did you know that before acting, Rishab worked as a taxi driver and took on various odd jobs like selling water cans, working in real estate, and even hotel work?
These jobs helped him earn enough to support himself while he pursued his passion and searched for his big break in films.
7. Suriya
- Known for: Retro, Kanguva, Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Ghajini
- Before fame job: Garment factory worker
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Highest paid Tamil actors
Suriya has been one of the most sought-after Tamil actors over the years, earning multiple accolades and a massive fan following across the country.
Before his film career took off, Suriya worked for several months in a garment export business, carrying out his job discreetly without revealing that he was the son of renowned actor Sivakumar.
He later began auditioning and landed his first role in the 1997 film Nerukku Ner, directed by Mani Ratnam.
8. Sivakarthikeyan
- Known for: Amaran, Maaveeran, Doctor, Remo, Parasakthi
- Before fame job: Stand-up comedian
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Kalaimamani award (Highest civilian award in TN)
Sivakarthikeyan has firmly established himself as one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema. He has also worked across multiple South Indian languages, becoming one of the most sought-after stars.
Before his rise to stardom, SK had humble beginnings, performing mimicry and stand-up comedy right after college. Driven by his passion for films, he often took breaks from studies to audition for reality shows.
Today, the actor boasts a string of massive box office hits worth crores and has an impressive slate of upcoming projects.
9. Nani
- Known for: HIT 3, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Hi Nanna, Dasara, Jersey
- Before fame job: Radio jockey
- Industry: Telugu
- Current fame level: Highest paid and most popular Telugu actor
Nani has won the hearts of millions with his versatility and talent, showcasing true skill and passion for cinema.
Before rising as a mainstream actor, Nani worked briefly as a radio jockey for World Space Satellite, a role he landed through a friend.
He hosted the popular show Non-Stop with Nani for about a year, quickly gaining a loyal audience.
10. Kamal Haasan
- Known for: Vikram, Indian 2, Vishwaroopam, Anbe Sivam, Thug Life
- Before fame job: Barber at a salon
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Padma Bhushan recipient
Kamal Haasan’s impact on Tamil cinema has set a benchmark for many to admire. The talented senior actor continues to captivate audiences with his work across a career spanning decades.
Before his film success, Kamal Haasan once worked as a barber at a salon—an odd job he took up partly to tease his mother.
Now, at 70, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his next big release, Thug Life, an upcoming action thriller.
11. Mohanlal
- Known for: Merry Christmas, Ace, Maharaj, Jawan, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan
- Before fame job: Accountant
- Industry: Tamil
- Current fame level: Padma Bhushan recipient
Mohanlal is undoubtedly an iconic figure in the Malayalam film industry. With a career spanning decades, the senior actor has delivered countless unforgettable box office hits.
However, did you know that before entering films, he was a state-level wrestler? Yes, it’s true. He pursued wrestling professionally right after college.
After winning at the state level, Mohanlal was set to compete in a national wrestling championship in New Delhi but had to withdraw at the last minute due to a film audition scheduled the same day.
12. Mammootty
- Known for: Agent, Kannur Squad, Turbo, Ozler, Rorschach
- Before fame job: Practicing lawyer
- Industry: Malayalam
- Current fame level: Leading superstar of Malayalam cinema
Mammootty is another iconic name in Malayalam cinema, known for a remarkable career spanning decades. He enjoys a massive fan following in Kerala and is one of the most celebrated actors in South Indian cinema.
Before entering films, Mammootty was a full-time practicing lawyer. He completed his LLB from Government Law College in Ernakulam and practiced law in the Manjeri area for two years.
At the age of 20, he made his film debut with a minor role in Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, released in 1980.
13. Jr NTR
- Known for: Devara, RRR, Janatha Garage, Yamadonga, War 2
- Before fame job: Trained Kuchipudi dancer
- Industry: Telugu
- Current fame level: Biggest actors of Telugu cinema
Jr NTR is one of the most sought-after Telugu actors today, known for delivering globally acclaimed films like RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.
Before entering films, Tarak was a trained Kuchipudi dancer. He began training in this classical dance form at the age of 13 and perfected it over the years, even performing internationally.
However, his passion for films eventually took over, and Jr NTR steadily carved a highly successful career in Telugu cinema.
Conclusion
Agree or not, none of these notable South actors had fame and stardom served to them on a silver platter. They worked hard, took on odd jobs, and often prioritized survival over their passion for films.
ALSO READ: POLL: Kamal Haasan's Thug Life or Rajinikanth's Coolie—which Tamil superstar's action thriller are you rooting for? VOTE