Kanye West and Bianca Censori Reignite Romance in Sultry Dance Video: Are They Officially Back Together?

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have once again turned heads on social media. In a new 37-second video posted to Instagram on May 28, the couple appeared closer than ever as they shared a sensual moment during a sunset dance session. Censori danced slowly to soft music while West watched and occasionally mimicked her movements.

The Yeezy designer swayed her hips and danced near a low table before sipping a drink. Dressed in a crop tank top and thong-style briefs, Censori approached West. The clip ended with the two touching tongues before sharing a kiss, silhouetted against a stunning mountain backdrop. She tagged West in the caption, making it clear the moment was shared between husband and wife.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Officially Back Together?

The video comes just weeks after reports suggested the couple had gone through a rough patch. In February, a source told Page Six, “She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator…but this one may be unsurvivable,” referring to Kanye West’s controversial sale of swastika-themed merchandise and his antisemitic online posts.

At the time, the couple had reportedly split following a tense appearance at the Grammy Awards, where Bianca Censori wore a completely sheer dress on the red carpet.

A source claimed, “She’s had enough. The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him, that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.” Another insider added, “He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts… She doesn’t want any part of that circus.”

Despite their breakup in February, the two reunited in April. A source said West believed Censori was just mad at him and would return and it seems he was right. The new video suggests they may be in a better place now.

