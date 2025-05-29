Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9: Arthur Ventures Into The Nether—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Holy Mother of Darkness,’ Hibana confronts Sister Sumire about the spontaneous human combustion at St. Raffles. Sumire confesses she fed Adolla bugs to the sisters for doppelganger experiments. Hibana learns doppelgangers are Adolla versions of individuals, and combustion occurs when they merge.

Sumire reveals the Great Cataclysm aims to merge Adolla with the real world. During battle, Sumire’s Adolla Link with Amaterasu lets Hibana’s group escape. Sumire is revealed as the seventh Pillar. Meanwhile, Arthur misunderstands Vulcan’s clue and heads to the Nether.

Expected plot in Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9 will follow Arthur Boyle’s mistaken journey into the Nether, where he believes he’ll find metal to forge a new Excalibur. While exploring the underground, Arthur will likely encounter mysterious figures.

The episode may introduce new characters tied to Arthur’s past, offering insight into his development. Elsewhere, Shinra Kusakabe might form an Adolla Link with a familiar person, pushing the story toward its next confrontation.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

According to the anime’s official website, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9 is titled ‘Holy Sword, Resurrected’ and will be released on May 31, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. Due to time zone differences, many international viewers will be able to watch it on May 30.

In Japan, Fire Force Season 3 Episode 9 will air on networks such as MBS, TBS, CBC, BS-TBS, and NBC and will also stream on Netflix. Outside of Japan and select Asian regions, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll with a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

