From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 9: Surena Offers Job To Beryl—Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Gets Struck by a Lightning-Fast Sword,’ Allucia asks Beryl to prepare for an upcoming diplomatic meeting and insists he buy proper clothing. During their shopping trip, Curuni and Henbritz trail them, suspecting romantic motives. Afterward, Henbritz questions Allucia, who gives a noncommittal response.

The next day, Allucia challenges Beryl to a duel. Though she shows great improvement, Beryl wins by exploiting her cloak. Allucia accepts the defeat, admitting to Henbritz later that she would’ve confessed her feelings if she had won. Beryl remains oblivious, citing their age gap.

Expected plot in From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 9

With Mewi’s enrollment in the Magic Institute approaching, Beryl will realize she lacks a suitable school bag in From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 9. Visiting a shop, he will be dismayed to find quality bags that far exceed his budget.

While hesitating over the purchase, Surena will offer him a temporary job that promises quick earnings. Seeing this as a solution, Beryl will accept. However, the task will prove to be far more difficult than expected—one that even elite adventurers have repeatedly failed to accomplish, placing Beryl in a high-risk situation for the sake of supporting Mewi.

Release date and where to stream

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 9, titled ‘The Old Country Bumpkin Goes on His First Hunt in Ages,’ will be out on June 1, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release the previous day, with times adjusted to local time zones.

From Old Country Bumpkin To Master Swordsman Episode 9 will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video, which has exclusive worldwide streaming rights. This enables fans across different time zones to watch the episode simultaneously.

