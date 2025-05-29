Gachiakuta Chapter 139: Rudo And Enjin Team Up Against Mymo—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, titled ‘Supreme,’ began with Mymo commanding the choker-wearing crowd through his Vital Instrument. A mysterious girl, possibly Hyo, observes the scene. The Choker Maker tells Rudo that their group remains unaffected due to Kuro’s instructions.

Mymo asks that Rudo come on the stage, though Enjin intervenes. Mymo dismisses their resistance as typical. During the confrontation, it is revealed he murdered the Choker Maker’s parent and stole their feet. The chapter ends with Mymo acquiring a new microphone, amplifying his abilities through a second Vital Instrument.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 139

Gachiakuta Chapter 139 will likely focus on the battle between Rudo, Enjin, and Mymo, whose abilities have now been enhanced with a new microphone. Zanka, Amo, and Riyo may join the conflict or support from the sidelines in a strategic capacity.

The Choker Maker’s background may be further explored, including details about his parents’ death. The girl observing Mymo could be confirmed as Hyo, potentially tying into Zanka’s story. Additionally, new revelations about Mymo’s motives or goals behind hijacking the Doll Festival may surface.

Gachiakuta Chapter 139: Release date and where to stream

Gachiakuta Chapter 139 will be released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can access the chapter a day earlier, on June 3, with release times adjusted to their respective time zones.

Fans can visit Kodansha’s K manga platform to read Gachiakuta Chapter 139. Currently, the service is available in select countries, including the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. It can be accessed via the mobile app or website, and chapters are available through points, without needing a subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

