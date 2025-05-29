Buzz: Is Prithviraj Sukumaran set to direct Hrithik Roshan’s next with Hombale Films?

Hrithik Roshan recently took the internet by storm after his collaboration with Salaar makers Hombale Films was announced. Now, rumors suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran might be helming the project.

According to ongoing buzz, including a report by BFilmy Official, the Lucifer director is said to be handling the project, tentatively titled HrithikXHombale. However, as of now, it remains a rumor, and an official confirmation is still pending.

Talking about the project, the announcement of HrithikXHombale came as a major surprise to many, as the top Bollywood star is teaming up with a powerhouse production house. While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, the official statement from the makers read:

“They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits, and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome Hrithik Roshan to the Hombale Films family for a collaboration years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur, and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins. #HRITHIKxHOMBALE”

In response to the announcement, Hrithik Roshan wrote on social media, “Looking forward to this.”

Here’s how Hrithik Roshan reacted to collaboration with Hombale Films

Talking about Prithviraj Sukumaran as a director, he recently made a big impact with the Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan. The film is the sequel to 2019’s Lucifer and the second installment in a planned trilogy.

Mohanlal reprised his role as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab’raam, with the story continuing from the events of the first film.

Alongside the superstar, the movie featured an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jerome Flynn, and others in key roles. Additionally, L2: Empuraan included cameo appearances by Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal.

On the acting front, Prithviraj is set to play the lead in the upcoming film Vilayath Buddha. He is also part of Nobody and is involved in Mahesh Babu’s next project with director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his much-anticipated film War 2, co-starring Jr NTR, which is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025.

