Russell Brand Appears in UK Court, Pleads Not Guilty to R*pe and S*xual Assault Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse and physical assault

Comedian Russell Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to five serious charges, including r*pe and s*xual assault.

The 49-year-old faces one count of r*pe, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral r*pe, and two counts of s*xual assault. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 1999 and 2005 in different parts of the United Kingdom, including Bournemouth and Westminster, London.

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service had authorized the Metropolitan Police to move forward with the charges following an investigation that began in September 2023. That probe was launched after a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary and a joint investigation by The Sunday Times brought forward multiple allegations from women.

One woman alleged that Brand started a relationship with her when she was 16 and he was 31. Another said Brand r*ped her in his Los Angeles home in 2012. The comedian has denied all claims and insists all his past relationships were consensual.

In a video posted to his social media after the charges were made public, Brand said, “I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Brand, who hosted the popular television show Big Brother's Big Mouth, a spin-off of Big Brother, had previously worked with major broadcasters, including the BBC and Channel 4. Internal reviews later revealed that informal complaints about Brand’s behavior had been made as far back as 20 years ago.

The BBC’s own investigation found that during his time at Radio 2 and 6 Music, colleagues believed he “would always get his way, and therefore stayed silent.”

Brand, who has turned to Christianity and been baptized since widespread allegations came to light, continues to deny any wrongdoing as he awaits trial.

Brand’s trial will begin on June 3, 2026.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.