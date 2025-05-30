How did Surveen Chawla save herself from being kissed by a director? Criminal Justice 4 actress recalls traumatic experience

Criminal Justice Season 4 actress Surveen Chawla has spoken out about the darker side of the entertainment industry. Sharing her personal journey, she opened up about facing the casting couch and instances of misconduct throughout her career. In a recent interview with The Male Feminist, the actress recalled several unsettling experiences, including one where a director leaned towards her, trying to kiss her.

Surveen Chawla particularly recalled meeting a director at his office in Veera Desai Road. She mentioned that the filmmaker was well aware that she was married. They even talked about her married life as the director asked her what her husband did and how it was going. However, in a shocking turn of events, he tried kissing her while she was about to leave.

"So, when I came to the door to say bye, he leaned towards me trying to kiss, and I had to push him back. I was startled and asked him what he was doing, and I just walked off," she said.

The Criminal Justice 4 actress remembered another deeply troubling experience from the South Indian film industry. In another shocking revelation, she shared how the director was not fluent in Hindi or English. However, he conveyed his demand that she sleep with him during the shoot through a friend.

In another interview with Hauterrfly, Surveen opened up about being advised to work in South due to her 'TV actor' tag. She mentioned that she lost out on opportunities as she was told that she was "exposed" and should not be seen for some time.

The actress went on to share that she was told that she was too thin and that she should put on some weight.

“Yes, I was told you are too thin, slim, because you won’t have bosoms. Kuch hilega nahi (Nothing will jiggle), nothing will bounce. Now it’s done a little more sophisticatedly. In my time, they were not so sophisticated. They told me to my face, so I gave it back to their face,” she said.

On the professional front, Surveen is currently busy with the promotions of her recently released show, Criminal Justice 4. Led by Pankaj Tripathi, the show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

