Kylie Jenner 'Cannot Get Laid' Unless Knicks Win? Beauty Mogul Hints at Intimate Details of Relationship With Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has dropped a subtle hint at her intimate relationship with Timothée Chalamet. The media personality reposted a clip from Sex and the City, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and a reference to the Knicks game.

The mother of two gave her fans a clue about her s*x life after she stepped out for an NBA date with the Wonka star. The duo was seen donning the bright orange Knicks jersey as they took the front seats for the Thursday night game.

Advertisement

The couple was snapped not keeping their hands off each other. Amid stealing some PDA moments in between the intense game, the pair also shared a sweet kiss.

While Jenner opted for a casual white crop top and black leather pants, Chalamet stepped out in a striped shirt paired with baggy pants.

What was the clip reposted by Kylie Jenner about?

As for the video reposted by Jenner on her social media account, Parker, as Carrie Bradshaw, goes on to ask, “When did we start caring about basketball?” Samantha Jones on the other end replies, “Don is obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win.”

Meanwhile, the fans went wild over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropping hints about her s*xual relationship with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

One of the fans shared that they thought Jenner was “funny” amid the repost. They wrote, “Kylie reposting this is GOLD; she is so funny!” Another user joked, “Ok Kylie we see you.”

Advertisement

For Kylie’s romance with the Oscar-nominated actor, the couple has never missed a chance to show off their PDA moments in public.

The couple recently attended Coachella together, where, too, they were seen being close with each other at all times.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet’s Outstanding Screen Presence in Dune and A Complete Unknown Earns Him Prestigious Italian Award