Brooklyn Beckham's Homage to Dad David Beckham an Attempt to Mend Ongoing Rift? Here's What We Know

Brooklyn Beckham has paid homage to his father, David Beckham, amid the ongoing feud. The eldest son of the soccer star and Victoria Beckham is an aspiring chef by profession and launched his own hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

Brooklyn is encouraging his fans and customers to contact him using the open website. One of the consumers went on to drop an inquiry to get more information about the brand.

In response to the query, it was mentioned that the aspiring chef went on to choose the number 23 as a homage to his father, who had worn the same jersey number while playing for Real Madrid.

Why did Brooklyn Beckham choose No. 23 for the title of his hot sauce brand?

Further, in response to the question on the website, Brooklyn Beckham's team went on to state, "The 23 included in our brand is a warm nod to Brooklyn's father, David Beckham, who wore number 23 while playing for Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan."

The answer, however, spread a joyous wave amongst the fans, who believed it to be "a tentative sign of peace" amid the family chaos. One of the users went on to claim that the sweet move by Beckham was a "warm nod" to his father.

As for the feud, the alleged rift between the family members came to light following David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations. The eldest of the four siblings was snubbed from the posts put on social media due to his and his wife, Nicola Peltz's, absence from the party celebrating his father.

According to reports, the family feud escalated to the point that sources close to Victoria Beckham revealed the Spice Girls alum has had sleepless nights.

With the reply uploaded on Cloud 23's website, it hints that Beckham has not cut off all ties with his family.

