Prince Harry 'Deeply Upset' by Princess Diana's Sisters' Reaction to Wife Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was left “so disappointed” after introducing actress Meghan Markle to Princess Diana’s two sisters, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, Bower writes that Harry had hoped Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes would see similarities between Meghan and their late sister, Princess Diana. However, the Duke of Sussex was upset when they reportedly did not agree.

The sisters allegedly believed Meghan would not fit into the Royal Family, causing further disappointment for Harry. Despite their concerns, Harry went on to marry Meghan in 2018. The couple now has two children.

Bower wrote, “Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. He was so disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend.”

However, Harry stood by his views and, in his 2022 Netflix docuseries, he said, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, the same empathy, the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

Meanwhile, Meghan has faced fresh criticism this week. According to reports, she lost the opportunity to appear on the cover of Vogue after allegedly making a list of unreasonable demands.

Journalist Esther Krakue also criticized Meghan during a segment on The Sun's Royal Exclusive, saying the Duchess should “lean into being a hot woman who married a prince” instead of trying to position herself as a global thought leader.

Krakue also mocked Meghan’s recent appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where the Duchess admitted she wouldn’t know what to put on a resume. “She’s also never had to write a resume, let’s be honest,” Krakue said.

Meanwhile, Meghan continues to promote her new ventures even though opinions about her public image remain divided.

