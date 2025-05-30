Homebound Pratik Shah Abhinav Singh Drishyam 3 Release Date Ahaan Panday Housefull 5 Vicky Kaushal Saif Ali Khan Kiara Advani Kusha Kapila Ahaan Panday Kankhajura

Raid 2 Box Office Day 30: Ajay Devgn starrer thriller adds Rs 40 lakh on 5th Friday, targets Rs 160 crore finish

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 30; marches towards an end at Rs 160 crore mark.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on May 30, 2025 | 10:27 PM IST | 5K
Ajay Devgn
Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the key roles, is heading towards an end at the box office. The movie enjoyed a solid theatrical run for the straight four weeks and has now entered its final legs. 

Raid 2 adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 30, Cume reaches Rs 157 crore

Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, Raid 2 kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 19 crore on Day 1. The movie witnessed a superlative box office trend and smashed the Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend. Despite facing a dent from the new releases- Mission: Impossible 8, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Bhool Chuk Maaf- it continues to lure the audience. The thriller drama stormed past the Rs 150 crore mark in its third week and is now about to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 160 crore net mark. 

As per estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on the fifth Friday, taking the total cume of 30 days to Rs 157.20 crore net in India. The movie will stick to the cinemas for one more week until the arrival of Housefull 5 in cinemas. 

Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office

Day/Week Net India Collection
Extended Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore
Week 2 Rs 38.85 crore
Day 16 Rs 2.75 crore
Day 17 Rs 4.25 crore
Day 18 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 19 Rs 1.65 crore
Day 20 Rs 2 crore
Day 21 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 22 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 23 Rs 0.80 crore
Day 24 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 25 Rs 1.75 crore
Day 26 Rs 0.55 crore 
Day 27 Rs 0.65 crore 
Day 28 Rs 0.50 crore
Day 29 Rs 0.45 crore
Day 30 Rs 0.40 crore (est.)
Total  Rs 157.20 crore

Raid 2 is in theaters now

Raid 2 is playing in theaters near you. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or at the counter. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

