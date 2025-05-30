Raid 2 Box Office Day 30: Ajay Devgn starrer thriller adds Rs 40 lakh on 5th Friday, targets Rs 160 crore finish
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer thriller drama added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 30; marches towards an end at Rs 160 crore mark.
Raid 2, directed by Rajkumar Gupta and starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the key roles, is heading towards an end at the box office. The movie enjoyed a solid theatrical run for the straight four weeks and has now entered its final legs.
Raid 2 adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 30, Cume reaches Rs 157 crore
Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, Raid 2 kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 19 crore on Day 1. The movie witnessed a superlative box office trend and smashed the Rs 100 crore mark in its second weekend. Despite facing a dent from the new releases- Mission: Impossible 8, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Bhool Chuk Maaf- it continues to lure the audience. The thriller drama stormed past the Rs 150 crore mark in its third week and is now about to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 160 crore net mark.
As per estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on the fifth Friday, taking the total cume of 30 days to Rs 157.20 crore net in India. The movie will stick to the cinemas for one more week until the arrival of Housefull 5 in cinemas.
Box office collection of Raid 2 so far at the Indian box office
|Day/Week
|Net India Collection
|Extended Week 1
|Rs 92.75 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 38.85 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 4.25 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 5.50 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 1.65 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 2 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 0.80 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 0.65 crore
|Day 28
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 29
|Rs 0.45 crore
|Day 30
|Rs 0.40 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 157.20 crore
Raid 2 is in theaters now
