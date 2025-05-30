Justin Bieber's Fans Express Concern Over Singer's 'Unsafe' Behavior With Son Jack Blues: See PICS

Justin Bieber is in the news yet again. The musician has been called out by the fans for his “unsafe behavior” with baby Jack around. The Peaches crooner shared a series of pictures on his social media featuring his son.

In the first photo of the post, the singer is seen donning a black hoodie and shorts. He holds his son above his head as the young one holds on to his father.

Bieber also had some company, as seen in the pictures further on, where he is laughing and cracking jokes. One photo that particularly caught the attention of fans was the Grammy-winning musician lying his 10-month-old son on the same couch where he had been smoking a joint in the previous slide.

The musician in the caption of the post went on to write, “Gonna be a good summer.”

Fans react to Justin Bieber’s alleged unsafe behavior around Jack Blues Bieber

Soon after the Yummy singer dropped the pictures on his social media platform, the fans went on to react. One user commented below the image, “Walk me through your photo selection process.”

Another user wrote, “I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke…” Many of Justin’s followers also called him out for the irresponsible behavior of smoking with the kid around. Netizens went on to ask Hailey Bieber to keep an eye on her husband and put a stop to such behavior.

Some of the singer’s fans also went on to show their support for Bieber. A fan noted that he “isn’t even smoking with Jack in those photos he’s smoking in.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first son in August 2024. The couple announced the happy news on their Instagram account. Sharing a picture of their baby’s hand in Hailey’s, the pair also revealed the name, Jack. The Biebers have largely kept their son’s face out of the public domain.

