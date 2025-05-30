7 Actors with Most Academy Awards: From Katharine Hepburn to Frances McDormand

Getting recognition and praise at the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is every actor's dream. Presented annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) since 1929, the Oscars are not just about handing out a few trophies in the filmmaking circle. It is undoubtedly the most defining moment in an actor's career.

For nearly a century, the golden statuettes have been seen as a symbol of cinematic excellence. It signifies that an actor's craft is not just appreciated by his fans but also by industry veterans. Bagging an Oscar or even just a nomination can completely change an actor's career, making him a massive star overnight.



These are some actors who have not just tasted the Oscar glory once but several times. Katharine Hepburn has the most Oscars win for acting, followed by Daniel Day-Lewis, Meryl Streep, and Jack Nicholson, among others.

Here are seven actors with the most Oscar wins!

Katharine Hepburn

Number of Oscars: 4

Best Known For: Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), On Golden Pond (1981)

First Win: Morning Glory (1933)

Key Accomplishments: Katherine Hepburn, known as Hollywood's leading lady, has an impressive career that spanned over six decades. She was nominated for an impressive 12 times at the Oscars and won the Best Actress award for Morning Glory, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond.

Born in Connecticut, Hepburn was an outspoken and free-spirited woman, which often reflected in the roles she picked and portrayed. She proved her acting prowess in several genres and appeared in over 44 feature films, 8 telemovies, and over 30 stage plays. She died at the age of 96 in 2003.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), Lincoln (2012)

First Win: My Left Foot (1989)

Key Accomplishments: Daniel Day-Lewis won three Oscars in the Best Actor category and is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. After making a mark in theater, he played pivotal roles in over two dozen films and several television shows.

His performance as Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln (2012) was highly praised by critics and fans. Apart from the three Oscar wins, Lewis was nominated for the Academy Award for three more films, including Gangs of New York (2002) and Phantom Thread (2017). He retired from acting in 2017.

Frances McDormand

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: Fargo (1996), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), Nomadland (2020)

First Win: Fargo (1996)

Key Accomplishments: Apart from winning three Oscars in the Best Actress category, Frances McDormand also won Best Picture as a producer for Nomadland (2020). In her career spanning over four decades, the Fargo actress has been involved in over five dozen projects as an actor and producer.

After appearing in several television roles in the '80s, she gradually moved to films and earned praise for her unmatched talent. In Chloé Zhao's Nomadland, she played the role of Fern, a nomad in the American West, and won many hearts.

Meryl Streep

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982), The Iron Lady (2011)

First Win: Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Key Accomplishments: Did you know Meryl Streep has the most nominations as an actor in Oscar history? She bagged 21 Academy Award nominations and won three. Streep made her feature film debut in 1977 with Julia and soon became one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. In a career spanning over five decades, she has acted in over 60 films. In 2011, she played the role of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady and proved her acting mettle. She was last seen in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Jack Nicholson

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Terms of Endearment (1983), As Good as It Gets (1997)

First Win: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Key Accomplishments: Jack Nicholson is considered one of the greatest actors of the 20th century. During his five-decade-long career, he has won three Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award. He was last seen on the silver screen in the 2010 film How Do You Know as Charles Madison.

Ingrid Bergman

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: Gaslight (1944), Anastasia (1956), Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

First Win: Gaslight (1944)

Key Accomplishments: Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman is one of the most influential figures of the 20th century in cinematic history. During her career spanning over five decades, she has earned numerous accolades, including three Academy Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, four Golden Globe Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Volpi Cup. She was last seen on the silver screen in the 1978 film Autumn Sonata as Charlotte Andergast. She also directed the film.

Walter Brennan

Number of Oscars: 3

Best Known For: Come and Get It (1936), Kentucky (1938), The Westerner (1940)

First Win: Come and Get It (1936)

Key Accomplishments: Walter Brennan's most notable films include To Have and Have Not (1944), My Darling Clementine (1946), Red River (1948), and Rio Bravo (1959). He starred in the sitcom The Real McCoys (1957–1963) and made a significant mark with his acting skills. He started acting as an extra in films at Universal Studios in 1925. After doing several small roles, his breakthrough role came in the period film Come and Get It (1936). His career-best acting is considered in Goldwyn's The Westerner (1940). He played the role of villainous Judge Roy Bean opposite Gary Cooper.

The first Academy Awards ceremony was held on May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. What started as a modest and private dinner quickly became a globally televised event watched by millions of cinema lovers.

The iconic golden Oscar statuette was designed by art director Cedric Gibbons and sculpted by George Stanley. It depicts a knight holding a sword and standing on a reel of film.

About nine decades ago, the ceremony was only attended by 270 people with awards in only 12 categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. Today, it has expanded significantly with the ceremony honoring talent in more than 20 categories and hundreds of attendees. The red carpet is also a significant part of the ceremony, with stars flaunting the best of their wardrobe on the special night.