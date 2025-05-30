Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 14 India Box Office: Tom Cruise's action-espionage sequel adds Rs 1.75 crore ahead of third weekend

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continues its theatrical run in India with a steady pace. On Day 14, the Tom Cruise-led action spectacle earned Rs 1.75 crore, pushing its two-week total to Rs 79.40 crore nett. While the film has slowed down compared to its opening weekend, it is trying its best to hold its ground with consistent weekday numbers.

After a respectable start that saw back-to-back Rs 15 crore days, the film stabilized into a more modest range from Day 4 onwards. Week 2 opened on another high note with a Rs 7 crore Saturday and Sunday, but the viewership dropped again. Although daily earnings have unfavorably declined over the past few days, it will hope to draw major action lovers to cinemas in its third weekend.

The Final Reckoning's day-wise India box office breakdown:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.15 crore Day 13 Rs 2.00 crore Day 14 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 79.40 crore

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the 8th and final film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. It sees Ethan Hunt and his IMF team face off against the Entity, a rogue AI threatening global chaos. The film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett alongside Cruise.

With a massive budget ranging between USD 300 to 400 million, the film is among the most expensive productions in cinema history. Despite delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, the film made a high-profile debut with a world premiere in Tokyo and a special screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Having grossed USD 227.1 million globally so far, The Final Reckoning is the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 and holds the record for the biggest opening weekend in franchise history. Its performance in India adds a significant contribution to its international success.

