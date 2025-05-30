Narivetta Kerala Box Office Day 8: Tovino Thomas' crime thriller grosses Rs 75 lakh on 3rd Friday, nears Rs 10 crore mark
Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta added Rs 75 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume near the Rs 10 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.
Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead, is holding up well at the box office. Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the crime thriller has garnered a positive reception among the audience, which is driving its box office performance. The movie has completed its first week on a high note and now enters its second week.
Narivetta enters 2nd week by grossing Rs 75 lakh on Friday
Bankrolled by Indian Cinema Company, the movie opened with Rs 1.70 crore and smashed the Rs 5.20 crore in its opening weekend. Narivetta further recorded a good hold and took its opening week cume to Rs 9.20 crore gross. As per estimates, the movie entered its second week by grossing Rs 75 lakh, bringing the 8-day cume to Rs 9.85 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
Co-starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and others, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 10 crore mark by tomorrow and then march towards the Rs 15 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how it performs over the second weekend. If it manages to record good jumps, it will sail through a successful theatrical run.
The movie has witnessed better trends than its rival release, Detective Ujjwalan. However, it will have to face Thug Life from June 6th onwards.
Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|1
|Rs 1.70 crore
|2
|Rs 1.50 crore
|3
|Rs 2.00 crore
|4
|Rs 1.10 crore
|5
|Rs 1.05 crore
|6
|Rs 0.95 crore
|7
|Rs 0.80 crore
|8
|Rs 0.75 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 9.85 crore
Narivetta in cinemas
Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.