General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly’s Custody Fight Push Sonny to Take Control?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, May 16, promise a storm of secrets, shifting alliances, and emotional showdowns. From fiery custody battles to a shocking revelation about Gio’s true parentage, the drama in Port Charles shows no signs of slowing down.

Sonny Corinthos is growing increasingly concerned that Carly Spencer is making a major misstep by charging ahead with Michael's custody battle. Despite Sonny’s warnings, Carly insists on taking the fight into her own hands. Fearing irreparable damage, Sonny plans to intervene directly—perhaps by appealing to Willow in hopes of finding a calmer path forward.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves is also deeply worried about the fallout. As she shares the latest legal blow with Curtis Ashford—Willow being served with custody papers—Nina expresses fears about Drew Cain’s plan to paint Michael as an absentee father. She predicts a disastrous outcome and may even plead with Carly to delay legal action until Michael is in a better place.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Drew drops a bombshell on Tracy Quartermaine, telling her that Mayor Laura Collins must become collateral damage in his wider agenda. While Tracy may balk at the extremes, her shared interest in taking Sonny down could override any hesitation. At the same time, Ava Jerome encourages Portia Robinson to change her strategy in dealing with Drew’s blackmail, offering her own brand of advice.

Back on the family front, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri vents his frustration to Brook Lynn Quartermaine, claiming Dante Falconeri has no use for him. Though he tries to shrug it off, his pain is clear. What Gio doesn’t know is that Lulu Spencer is closing in on the truth—teaming up with Cody Bell to uncover that Brook Lynn may actually be Gio’s real mother. While Tracy attempts to calm Brook Lynn’s nerves, neither of them realizes how close this ticking time bomb is to going off.

With custody clashes, secret parentage, and power plays on every front, General Hospital is setting the stage for explosive developments. As Sonny tries to steer Carly off a dangerous path and Nina seeks to contain the chaos, Friday’s episode promises high stakes and emotional fallout. Stay tuned—Port Charles is on the verge of a reckoning.