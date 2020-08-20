  1. Home
Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown part ways after dating for almost 6 and a half years: Report

The Ugly Truth actor Gerard Butler and real estate agent Morgan Brown have reportedly broken up after being together for over 6 years. Scroll down for the details on the split.
According to recent reports by People magazine, Gerard Butler and his longtime love Morgan Brown have split after over six years together, on and off. While the reason behind the break up is unclear at the time, stay tuned as we learn more. The pair were first linked back in 2014 when the 50-year-old actor and the real estate developer were first seen together. They reportedly broke up once back in 2016 but reunited in 2017

 

Gerard and Morgan isn't the only couple who recently broke up. In July, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers also announced that they have decided to split up after 10 years of marriage. In a statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts, alongside a throwback photo of the pair, the actor and chef stated they've decided to separate. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," they said. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

 

They continued, "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time." During their 13-year-relationship, the celebrities welcomed their daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

 

